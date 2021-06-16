The Women Making a Difference Luncheon debuted in 2019 to great fanfare but, like many other notable events that year, fell victim to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
But now it is back, one of the first Daily Iberian/Acadiana Lifestyle events to return in the post-pandemic world. It’s also one that brings one of the strongest messages to the community — that each person can make a difference if they follow their passions.
“We are going to be honoring eight women who have given their time, resources and energy to initiatives that they believe in, initiatives that helped change their communities for the better,” said Acadiana Lifestyle Executive Editor Anne Songy. “It is important to honor these women, just as it is important to honor anyone making their community better.”
The 2021 honorees include Anita Ready Begnaud, Brianna Davis, Anne Darrah, Melissa Bonin, Cindy Herring, Angie Viator Eckman, Diane Wiltz and Julie Oubre.
Songy said one of the challenges in assembling the honorees was to find a cross section of dynamic and inspirational women across the Acadiana area rather than from one specific city or town.
“People from all over the region nominated someone they felt was deserving,” Songy said. “These are people that did something for the betterment of their community either through their work or personal interests, both small and large.”
Once the nominees were collected, Songy said the real work began.
“From those nominees it was difficult,” she said.”But we were able to pare it down to these eight women.”
Tickets are still available for the luncheon, which will be held at The Event Center on N. Leis Street. Former Woman Making a Difference honoree Morgan Richard Olivier will deliver a keynote speech for the event. Bon Temps Grill will cater the event.