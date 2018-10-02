Vanilla Cake
2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
2 1/4 teaspoons baking powder
3/4 teaspoon salt
3/4 cup unsalted butter room temperature
1 1/2 cup granulated sugar
3 large eggs
1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla
1 cup buttermilk
Food coloring
Sprinkles
Icing:
1 cup solid white vegetable shortening
1 teaspoon Wilton Vanilla Flavor
2 Tablespoons milk
1 pound pure cane confectioner’s sugar
1 Tablespoon meringue powder
A pinch of salt
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour cake pan. In a medium bowl, whisk flour, baking powder and salt until well combined. Set aside. Using a stand mixer with a paddle attachment, cream butter and sugar on med-high until pale and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time. Add vanilla. Alternate adding flour mixture and buttermilk, beginning and ending with flour. Split batter into six different bowls, add a different color to each bowl. Bake until a toothpick into the center comes out mostly clean.
Icing:Cream shortening, vanilla flavor and milk. Add dry ingredients and mix on medium speed until all ingredients have been thoroughly mixed together. Blend an additional minute or so, until creamy.
Cut small holes in center of each layer of cake, except for the bottom and top layers. Put icing between each layer of cake and add sprinkles to the center. Continue with icing around the whole cake.
Aubry Tran, Reserve Champion for Baked Goods
Bananas Foster Nut Bread
Bananas Foster:
3 large over-ripe bananas split in half length ways
Juice from 1 lemon wedge
1/4 cup butter
3/4 cup dark brown sugar
1/4 cup chopped walnuts
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 Tablespoons dark or spiced rum
Nut Bread:
2 eggs
1/2 cup oil
1 teaspoon salt
1 1/4 cup white sugar
1/2 cup light brown sugar
1 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
2 cups of Bananas Foster Mixture, mashed
1/2 cup water
1/4 cup chopped walnuts
Bananas Foster: Peel and slice bananas length ways and cut each half into three pieces. Heat skillet to medium heat. Add butter and adjust as not to burn butter. Lay banana pieces face down and cook 2 minutes. Sprinkle brown sugar onto bananas and add vanilla. Stir to combine with bananas, add nuts. Cook till tender. Remove from heat and add rum. Place back on heat and light with chimney lighter. Flame will die down in a few seconds. Keep cover near if needed. Stir mixture together and let sit. Pour in bowl when cool and mash. Use remainder for pancakes or topping.
Nut Bread: Preheat over to 350 degrees. In mixing bowl, combine eggs, oil, salt and sugar. Gradually stir in flour and baking soda. Add water and Bananas Foster Mixture and stir to combine. Once batter has been mixed, add chopped nuts and stir in. Let batter sit for 5-10 minutes. Pour batter into a greased bunt pan. Bake bunt pan for 30-35 minutes or till toothpick inserted comes out clean.
Amalie Goudeau 1st Place muffins
Pecan Pie Bars
1 1/4 cup unsalted butter, room temperature
6 Tablespoons sugar
2 large eggs
1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 1/4 cups flour
1/4 teaspoon baking powder
1/8 teaspoon salt
Topping:
2 sticks unsalted butter
1/2 cup light corn syrup
1 1/2 cup light brown sugar
2 Tablespoons heavy cream
1 pound chopped pecans
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. For curst beat the butter and granulated sugar in the bowl with electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, until light, approximately 3 minutes. Add eggs and vanilla, mix well. Sift flour, baking powder and salt, mix dry ingredients ....
Note: You’ll have to guess at the rest. The Teche Life editor/photographer forgot to flip the recipe over in order to get the rest of the instructions. Sorry about that!
Brianna Boutte 1st Place Pies