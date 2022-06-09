Will bills approved by the legislature to prevent rogue officers from escaping accountability and protect police whistleblowers from retaliation work?
Law enforcement reform has been a priority for the Legislative Black Caucus since the deadly beating of Black motorist Ronald Greene came to light two years ago, preceded by the 2018 shooting death of Alton Sterling by Baton Rouge police.
Senate Bill 182, sponsored by Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, received final passage in the Senate with a unanimous vote. To close loopholes that have allowed problematic police officers to work at other agencies after being fired or allowed to resign, the bill changes provisions in state law regarding the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) certification that law enforcement agencies require most officers to hold.
The changes would allow the POST Council to revoke an officer’s certification if the officer is fired or allowed to retire or resign as a result of being disciplined for an unreasonable use of force. The new provisions would not apply to Louisiana State Police, whose troopers are certified through the Louisiana State Police Commission.
The bill also expands the crime of malfeasance in office to include when a public official or public employee violates a person’s constitutional rights, leading to serious injury or death.
A second measure, House Bill 745, by Rep. Kyle Green, D-Marrero, also cleared the Senate 35-0.
Green’s proposal would prohibit local police departments from discriminating, harassing, demoting, suspending or terminating employees who report malfeasance. It would also establish a civil cause of action, meaning police whistleblowers could sue the law enforcement agency for punitive damages associated with any action taken against the employee who reports the misconduct.
The Green and Fields proposals received unanimous support in both chambers, and Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to sign them into law.