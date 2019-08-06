Winners for the 2019 Iberia Film Festival are as follows.
BEST STUDENT FILM — “Pearl Motel” By Chris Jones of Lafayette
BEST ANIMATD FILM — “Happy Birthday” By Paul Schexnayder of New Iberia
BEST MOBILE MEDIA FILM — “Alter” By Manuel Verde of Mexico City, Mexico
BEST EXPERIMENTAL FILM — “Modern Conveniences” By James Edmunds of New Iberia
BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM — “PAVY” By Carrie Simon, Mark Davis and Vicky Branton
BEST NARRATIVE FILM — “Low Self Esteem” By Mikeal Burgin of Mount Vernon, Iowa
BEST LOCAL FILM — “PAVY” By Carrie Simon, Mark Davis and Vicky Branton
BEST LOUISIANA FILM — “Quiet and Clear” By Andre Rangiah of Franklin
PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD — “Quiet and Clear” By Andre Rangiah and André Verdun Jones of Franklin
DIRECTOR’S CHOICE AWARDS
BEST COMEDY — “Missing New Orleans” By Rob Herrington of Plano, Texas
BEST NATURE FILM — “Wildlife of the Atchafalaya Basin” By Dale Van Brocklin of New Iberia
BEST HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT FILM — “Out of Body” by Isabelle Berthelot of Youngsville
BEST SPECIAL EFFECTS — “Modern Conveniences” By James Edmunds of New Iberia
BEST ACTOR — Troy Hogan For “Quiet and Clear”
BEST ACTRESS — Amy Radloff For “Low Self Esteem”