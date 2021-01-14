Around the Teche Area, people are receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations. But others are still asking where they can get their shots and when they will be eligible to receive a vaccine.
According to the Louisiana Department of Health, there are currently four locations offering vaccinations in Iberia Parish and two each in St. Martin and St. Mary parishes. Additionally, the Iberia Medical Center is taking appointments for people over the age of 70 while vaccine supplies last.
Iberia Medical Center has now vaccinated over 300 healthcare workers and first responders with first dosing. The hospital has committed to offer the community Covid-19 vaccination in accordance with CDC and state guidelines as rapidly as availability allows. Iberia Parish is now in the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) Phase 1B, Tier 1, which includes persons 70 years old and older.
As early as this week, IMC will begin utilizing contact information provided by former patients at the time of registration to reach 70+ patients who have received care at IMC in 2020. “We will inquire as to the patient’s interest in receiving the vaccine and place the patient on a reserved list. The information collected will assist us in creating an efficient process to begin to schedule and administer the vaccine to the community’s senior population. This will be a large and complex undertaking, but we are committed to doing our part, along with area pharmacies and other medical partners, to vaccinate our community in accordance with CDC guidelines. The vaccine is the next step in overcoming Covid-19,” states Dionne Viator, Iberia Medical Center CEO.
Additionally, Iberia Parish residents 70+ will be able to request an appointment for vaccination using an IMC-established email address that will log requests to streamline the appointment process.
Iberia Parish residents 70 years and older are being asked to send their name, date of birth, address, phone number and family medicine physician to covid19@iberiamedicalcenter.com . Only patients with appointments will be accommodated, and patients unsure they are medically able to receive the vaccine are encouraged to contact their family physician. Patients who submit information will not need to take any further action. “We are having heavy call volume at the hospital, so once we receive information from area residents 70+, calling the hospital is not necessary. The information that we receive will place them on a reserved list,” further states Dionne Viator, Iberia Medical Center CEO.
The state-allocated vaccine inventories will determine the number of patients the hospital will be able to vaccinate.