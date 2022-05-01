The Westgate High School track and field team picked up yet another top spot this season, this time in the Region II-4A meet held at Cecilia High School.
The Tigers, who were named Class 4A state champions last year, continued their dominating run to the state meet, winning regionals with 154 points. Cecilia took second place with 88 points, followed by Carencro with 58 points.
Tray’Quan Francis was awarded Outstanding Track Athlete at the regional meet, having finished in first place in the 400-meters, 800-meters, 1600-meters and the 4x400-meter relay.
The Tigers will send 11 athletes to the state meet at LSU on Saturday, May 7. The team will compete in twelve different events.
Westgate’s winning performances at regionals are as follows:
100-meters
1st - Jordan Doucet
200-meters
1st - Camron Spencer
2nd - Mekhi Boutte
400-meters
1st - Tray’Quan Francis
3rd - Davian Hill
800-meters
1st - Tray’Quan Francis
1600-meters
1st - Tray’Quan Francis
3rd - Caleb Guilbeau
110-meter Hurdles
2nd - Camron Spencer
4x100-meter Relay
1st - Jordan Doucet, Camron Spencer, Amaaz Eugene, Mekhi Boutte
4x200-meter Relay
Jordan Doucet, Camron Spencer, Dedrick Latulas, Mekhi Boutte
4x400-meter Relay
1st - Daveyon Hypolite, Davian Hill, Mekhi Boutte, Fabian Brown