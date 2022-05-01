Purchase Access

The Westgate High School track and field team picked up yet another top spot this season, this time in the Region II-4A meet held at Cecilia High School.

The Tigers, who were named Class 4A state champions last year, continued their dominating run to the state meet, winning regionals with 154 points. Cecilia took second place with 88 points, followed by Carencro with 58 points.

Tray’Quan Francis was awarded Outstanding Track Athlete at the regional meet, having finished in first place in the 400-meters, 800-meters, 1600-meters and the 4x400-meter relay.

The Tigers will send 11 athletes to the state meet at LSU on Saturday, May 7. The team will compete in twelve different events.

Westgate’s winning performances at regionals are as follows:

100-meters

1st - Jordan Doucet

200-meters

1st - Camron Spencer

2nd - Mekhi Boutte

400-meters

1st - Tray’Quan Francis

3rd - Davian Hill

800-meters

1st - Tray’Quan Francis

1600-meters

1st - Tray’Quan Francis

3rd - Caleb Guilbeau

110-meter Hurdles

2nd - Camron Spencer

4x100-meter Relay

1st - Jordan Doucet, Camron Spencer, Amaaz Eugene, Mekhi Boutte

4x200-meter Relay

Jordan Doucet, Camron Spencer, Dedrick Latulas, Mekhi Boutte

4x400-meter Relay

1st - Daveyon Hypolite, Davian Hill, Mekhi Boutte, Fabian Brown

High Jump

2nd - Travin Gardner

Long Jump

1st - Jordan Doucet

Triple Jump

2nd - Dedrick Latulas



