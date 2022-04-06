Westgate High School will once again host its annual National Guard Tiger Relays on Friday, featuring teams from all around Louisiana. Field events are scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. with running events starting at 5:30 p.m. Entry will cost $10 and children 5 and younger will get in free.
Head coach Philip Guidry said that the event is always a success, with many top teams from around the state traveling to New Iberia to compete.
“We’ve done a good job at building relationships with the coaches through the state,” he said. “For instance, Ruston is making a four hour haul to come down here, same with St. Augustine and Tioga, a lot of the New Orleans schools. We want them to come because it’s preparation for the state meet, the postseason meets. We’ve tried to elevate ourselves as a program so that these teams see what we’re doing here and want to be a part of it.”
As the reigning Class 4A track champions, Guidry believes that Westgate is an attractive option for teams that want to compete against some of the best runners in the state.
“(Winning the state title) helps for sure,” said Guidry. “You have some people who will run away from competition, but I always welcome those that are willing to come. Ruston is probably better than us, they’re 5A and they won indoor and outdoor championships in the past, so I wanted to invite them and create that environment.”
Following some fantastic performances in the Mobile Challenge of Champions, Guidry said that he expects his athletes to continue to improve at their home meet on Friday.
“Am’yra Johnson has been stepping up in the 300m hurdles, I think she is the top girl in 4A right now,” he said. “The girls 4x200m and 4x100m relays have been stepping up and doing really well. Ma’Kiya Fontenette long jumps and triple jumps and she has the potential to be All-State. Ma”kahila Ledet is another girl in the short sprints.”
“On the boys side, Dedrick Latulas does the triple jump and is second in the state for 4A, so we’re looking to see what he can do. I’m thinking about putting Camron (Spencer) in the 110m hurdles, so we;ll see how that goes. Jordan (Doucet) may be in the long jump, improving his marks and things like that. It’s kind of a fine tuning kind of a meet, but it’ll be pretty high level.”