By MATTHEW LOUVIERE
Westgate High School’s Tyler and Abigail Borel have made a name for themselves this season, both being named captain on their respective soccer teams and both playing important roles on the baseball and softball teams. For the siblings, being able to spend Tyler’s senior season playing next to each other is a dream come true.
Tyler, who has played baseball for Westgate for the past four years, currently plays second base for the Tigers. He said that while he may be better at soccer than at baseball, he prefers the latter sport and the camaraderie on the Westgate team.
“I think I’m a little bit better at soccer,” he said. “I was captain of the soccer team, so I guess that shows, but I enjoy baseball more. The atmosphere for baseball is different, it’s like a brotherhood when we’re all together. The team is so close-knit, we’ve been playing together for years and years, since elementary school.”
Abigail, a sophomore, also played soccer for Westgate, though she had to be convinced by her brother first.
“Softball was my only sport for my entire life until this past season when he bribed me to play soccer,” she said. “I was named captain and it went really well. It definitely made me a better overall athlete and I carried that over to softball season.”
Tyler said the opportunity to play for the same school as his sister is something that he enjoys.
“It’s so fun,” he said. “I never really got to play in the same area as her, and it’s so much nicer to have our family rivalry. We check each other all the time and I get to see how she’s doing just across the road.
Abigail claimed that there isn’t a rivalry between her and her brother, just constructive criticism.
“We’re not competitive with each other, but we take constructive criticism from each other and we trust each other,” she said.
Tyler disagrees, believing that the two siblings are more competitive than his sister will admit.
“She’s lying,” he said. “We always check one another, all the time. I tell her what I did, tell her how bad she is, clown around. It’s fun.”
Whether or not she feels competitive, Abigail did say that she appreciates Tyler blazing a trail at Westgate for her.
“My brother came to school for two years here before me, so he laid down a good path for me.”
In addition to being a multi-sport athlete, Tyler is also aiming for Westgate valedictorian. While Tyler did admit that playing sports and being successful academically can be challenging, he has the balancing act mastered.
“I think I’m in first place right now, so as long as I keep my grades up I’ll be good,” he explained. “I just have to focus on the right things. It’s definitely hard, there’s nights where I stay up all night worrying about getting home from games late and doing homework for all the difficult teachers.”
Tyler said that he doesn’t have any plans to play sports at the college level for baseball, but he may try out for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette soccer team.
“I was thinking about trying out for soccer at UL,” he said. “I don’t think that I’m good enough for baseball, not yet at least. We’ll see what happened at the end of the year, see if anyone is looking.”
As far as personal goals for his senior season, Tyler said that he would like to finally prove to his teammates that he isn’t as terrible a batter as they think he is.
“I’m not the best batter, but I’d like to finish above .300 to show my teammates that I’m not that bad,” he said. “It would be nice if I could finish on the second team All-District.”