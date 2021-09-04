Two missed opportunities on special teams turned what could have been a narrow Westgate High win into a 19-7 win for two-time defending Division III state champion Lafayette Christian in the season opener for both teams Friday at WHS.
In other games involving Teche Area teams Friday night, Catholic High beat Vermilion Catholic 21-6 and Loreauville beat Erath 41-15 in a pair of road games for Iberia Parish schools and St. Martinville beat Cecilia 48-41 in a St. Martin Parish rivalry. Delcambre's game with Centerville was canceled after St. Mary Parish canceled all its school activities for the week following Hurricane Ida. Hanson Memorial beat St. John 34-6 in Plaquemine.
On Thursday, Highland Baptist beat Gueydan 21-12 after originally being scheduled to play Houma Christian, which canceled because of the hurricane, and New Iberia Senior High fell to Breaux Bridge 28-6.
Lafayette Christian 19, Westgate 7
Westgate saw a kick return for a TD negated by a penalty, then got stopped at the 8-yard line on a punt return, and couldn't convert the ensuing series into points, two plays that head coach Ryan Antoine pointed to as contributing to his team's loss.
LCA held a slim 6-0 lead at halftime after scoring on its opening drive with a 12-yard TD run by Dudley Jackson III. A high snap on the point after led to a pass attempt that was intercepted by Tayshaun Fuselier.
The Tigers made a goal-line stand at the end of the first half to keep the score there, after an interference call made it first and goal at the 1 with 12 seconds left. But Derek Williams broke pup a second down pass after the Knights lost two yards on first down, and an incomplete pass following an illegal procedure penalty ended the half.
LCA made it 12-0 on quarterback JuJuan Johnson's four-yard keeper midway through the third quarter, but the PAT try hit the left upright and bounced back into the end zone.
Amaaa Eugene then returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, only to see that play negated by a penalty that moved the ball all the way back to Westgate's 14.
The Tigers got on the score board on an 18-yard pass from Danny Lewis to Dedrick Latulas with 11 seconds left in the third period. The point-after by Dylan Bourque made it 12-7.
Lafayette Christian answered with an eight-yard TD run by Johnson three plays into the fourth quarter.
A couple of series later, Latulas fielded a punt on the Westgate side of midfield and broke loose on a long return but was corralled at the 8-yard line, and four plays got the ball only to the 2-yard line with just over seven minutes remaining, ending the Tigers' last hopes to pull closer.
WHS lost starting quarterback Brennan Landry to a shoulder injury on a sack with less than three minutes left in the first half. Lewis, who was going to see snaps at the position in any case, according to coach Ryan Antoine, was pressed into action for the remainder of the game. Lewis is primarily a receiver but also works at QB.
Loreauville 41, Erath 15
ERATH — Loreauville’s Tigers, determined to make a statement after reaching the Class 2A state quarterfinals two straight years, did that Friday night in their regular-season opener against Erath.
Led by twin brothers and seniors quarterback Calep Jacob and wide receiver Collin Jacob, the Tigers scored early and often on their way to a 41-15 victory over the Class 3A Bobcats.
Calep Jacob scored the game’s first two touchdowns on 43- and 6-yard runs in the first quarter, and tossed a 29-yard scoring strike to his brother, Collin, who also scored later in the first half when he recovered teammate Ethan Simon’s fumble after a 9-yard completion to the EHS 1.
The Tigers roared to a comfortable lead of 21-0 after the first quarter and never looked back while opening up a 34-8 lead at halftime. Getting in on the scoring parade for the visitors were Simon, with a 4-yard run before the first quarter ended, and again in the third quarter on a 3-yard run to make it 41-8.
The Tigers’ Logan Templet, a sophomore, connected on five PATs.
Erath’s Lynkon Romero, a sophomore, connected with David Richard, a senior, in the second and fourth quarters on touchdown passes of 22 and 39 yards, respectively, for a bright spot for Bobcat fans and head coach Eric LeBlanc. Romero finished 11 for 16 for 165 yards and two TDs.
Catholic High 21, Vermilion Catholic 6
ABBEVILLE — Marco Austin ran for 154 yards and KK Reno rushed for 97 yards to power the Panthers to a season-opening win over Vermilion Catholic.