The president of Iberia Parish Waterworks District No. 3 addressed the Iberia Parish Council Wednesday to explain a notice that customers of the water district may have recently received.
Suire said an annual sanitary survey was conducted by the Department of Health and Hospitals in January that noted some deficiencies in the water system that the the district had 90 days to correct.
“We had 90 days to address those deficiencies or respond back to the state with a plan of action and we didn’t reply to the state in the required amount of time,” Suire said.
That led to the requirement that the water district put out notices to customers explaining the situation.
“The process is that once you miss the cutoff you’r required to send all your customers a notice,” Suire said.
The deficiencies noted in the survey included a broken fence, erosion around one of the water wells, a leaking valve in the water plant and a leaking service pump. Suire said three of the four had already been corrected, and the water pump issue would be resolved in the near future.
“The pump has not been repaired, we spoke with the company that will do the repairs and they are ready to go but we wanted to wait until after school let out because it will cause a boil water advisory,” Suire said.
Although most of the issues were corrected, Suire said the district missed the response deadline to DHH by about two days.
Councilman Paul Landry said he had received several phone calls from local residents concerned about the notice, and asked Suire to address the council in order to alleviate any concerns the public may have.
“We get inspected every year and every year they identify something, 99 out of 100 times they are minor deficiencies,” Suire said. “This is not an emergency, there's nothing wrong with your water, really it’s procedural.”