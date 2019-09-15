Warren and Mary Perrin launch book based on girl’s 1930 diary of trip to Grand-Pré

LAFAYETTE — A book launch of “Seeking an Acadian Nation — the 1930 Diary of an Evangeline Girl” was held Thursday at UL Lafayette’s Dupré Library by authors Warren and Mary Perrin.
The event was hosted by the Center of Louisiana Studies, Ernest J. Gaines Center and Vermilionville.
In May of 2016, the Acadian Museum of Erath acquired a unique piece of history in the diary and large scrapbook assembled by Corinne Broussard during the historic 1930 visit to Grand-Pré by Acadians.
The Louisiana delegation, made up of 25 Evangeline Girls accompanied by 12 men, three of them priests, was led by Sen. Dudley J. LeBlanc.
They embarked upon the epic 3,000-mile, 17-day journey to commemorate the 175th anniversary of the Acadian Deportation.
In recognition of her French language skills, outgoing personality and charm, Broussard was elected to be the group’s spokesperson. Broussard gave several public addresses in French and a radio interview in Halifax.
It is believed that this was the first group of Cajuns to make the pilgrimage back to their ancestral lands in Nova Scotia since the Acadian Deportation.
Perrin is a lawyer and served as president of the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana from 1994-2010. A historian of Louisiana’s Acadian culture, he also helped found the Acadian Museum of Erath.