UPDATE: The New Iberia Police Department has spoken to one person of interest and is continuing to investigate a theft of a wallet that occurred Thursday morning.
According to a prepared statement, the NIPD said a man was shopping at a local store when he left his wallet, which contained a large amount of cash, at the register after using the self-checkout.
Upon returning to the register, he discovered his wallet had been taken, according to the statement.
Upon reviewing the surveillance cameras, a white male subject is seen taking the wallet from the checkout area.
Anyone with information on the identity of this person can contact Iberia Crime Stopper at 337-369-TIPS or the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306.