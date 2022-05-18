The death of Iberia Parish Councilman Marty Trahan marks a loss of a dedicated public servant for Iberia Parish, according to colleagues and friends.
Trahan served as the Iberia Parish councilman for District 13 since 2012, and possessed a wealth of experience in regards to parish operations and especially drainage, Parish President Larry Richard said. He died Monday in Lafayette.
“Even when he wasn’t a councilman, Marty would come by and talk to me about what he wanted to do when I was the councilman for that district,” Richard said. “You could not find a more dedicated public servant of Iberia Parish.”
Richard said that Trahan was committed not only to his own district, but the whole parish and would help however he could with projects parishwide.
“There really aren’t that many like Marty, he’s hard to find,” Richard said. “He was passionate but he was also respectful, even when we didn’t agree I knew he cared about the people and the parish.”
According to his obituary, Trahan, 53, was raised on Avery Island and a 1981 graduate of New Iberia Senior High. According to his obituary, Trahan worked many years at the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office and retired at his family business Teche Office Supply as a salesman. He was also a faithful member of Highland Baptist Church.
Trahan is survived by his wife Lisa, and has two daughters Lauren and Lindsey.
Iberia Parish Council Chairman Warren Gachassin described Trahan as having a passionate commitment to Iberia Parish. When a hurricane would hit the area, Gachassin said he and Trahan would regularly ride out to assist areas that needed help.
“He was just passionate, I don’t think you could find someone more passionate,” Gachassin said.
Richard added that above all Trahan was committed and dedicated to his family.
“He was always faithful to his family, that was a big deal for him,” Richard said.
According to his obituary, Trahan was very devoted to his wife, children and grandchildren along with his family. He loved to spend his free time outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping and playing cards were also a few of his favorite pastimes.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. today for Trahan. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery in Coteau. Rev. David Denton and Rev. David Jeffreys will officiate.