Despite undergoing a rollercoaster season this year, the Westgate baseball team managed to secure a Class 4A playoff spot, drawing top seeded North Vermilion in the first round.
The 7-18 (2-6) Tigers faced an uphill battle on the road, but managed to hold North Vermilion to just three runs in the first two innings. The depth of the Patriot roster began to show through in the third inning, as North Vermilion scored eight unanswered runs to bring the lead into double digits. A blowout fourth inning added nine more runs to the home team’s total, ending the game via run rule in the fifth inning with a score of 20-0.
Logan Romero led the team from the mound, throwing 39 strikes from 71 pitches with one strikeout. Danny Lewis came on as a replacement, adding another strikeout. Brennon Landry closed out the game for the Tigers after throwing 11 strikes from 24 pitches with two strikeouts.
On offense, the Tigers struggled to get anything going. Two back to back strikeouts in the first inning put Westgate on the back foot, but singles from Ceegan Segura and Logan Romero gave the team hope of putting runs on the scoreboard. Unfortunately, the next Wesgate bater, Danny Lewis, struck out swinging, leaving the Tigers scoreless as they returned to the field.
The second inning began with another single, this time by Bradley Lewis who advanced to first base. A double play from a Peyton Lasseigne line drive cleared away the Westgate runners, and another third out strikeout closed the door on another scoreless inning.
The third and fourth innings were uneventful, as Westgate went 0-3 in each inning. A single in the fifth and final inning from a Tyler Borel line drive proved to be the only time the Tigers saw a runner on base, but a pop out in the next at bat ended the game via mercy rule.
The game finished with only four hits for Westgate after two complete trips through the lineup. Ceegan Segura, Logan Romero, Bradley Lewis, and Tyler Borel were the only players to get on base for the Tigers, with each player making only one appearance.
Following their win over Westgate, North Vermilion advanced to host No. 17 seed Eunice in the second round of the LHSAA Class 4A playoffs.