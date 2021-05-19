Get ready, parents. Like it or not, summer is almost here. In fact, The Iberia Parish Library’s Tails and Tales Summer Reading Program has already begun. One of the highlights of this year’s program is the Take and Make Sweet Crafts created by Stacey Dempsey of the Frosted Apron.
These kid-friendly kitchen crafts are sure to while away a few hours without cries of “Mom, I’m bored,” coming from any small mouths. Your kids can watch a fun step-by-step instructional video starring Stacey and her Baking Bunny, Hunny Bun. They can put together and decorate their yummy program-themed craft and pause for a moment for a selfie. Then the gobbling should commence.
The library’s Summer Reading Program is all about developing and continuing good reading habits over those hot months they’re not in school. According to Children’s Librarian Amy Bernard, “The trick is to do it while providing fun things for them to do, made especially tricky by the lingering COVID situation. The Frosted Apron’s Take and Make sweet treats fill the bill.”
The video with complete instructions will be posted on the library’s Facebook page, and each kit will include everything needed to construct the craft. June’s Take and Make craft, which will be available to the public June 3, is a Flower Cookie.
This kit will include a sugar cookie, large marshmallows, sugar crystals and a piping bag filled with icing. July’s craft, available July 1, will be a Little Zebra Cake, and August’s craft, a Sweet Lion Cupcake will debut Aug. 5. All treats will be available at the Main branch of the iberia Parish Library.
Bernard encourages families to drop by the main library and pick up these free activities. While they’re there, they can sign up for the Summer Reading Challenge, on now until July 31, and choose some books or videos as well.
The Frosted Apron’s Stacey Dempsey said she “enjoys teaming up with the library to provide the kids with something they can make with their hands, and get creative.” The Frosted Apron has partnered with the Iberia Parish Library, the Vermilion Parish Library and the Sunset library to produce these virtual workshops and looks forward to working with them in the future.
“Hunny Bun and I always have so much fun creating themed treats for holidays,” Dempsey said. “You never know what will happen. In fact, last Christmas, Santa stopped by and helped us with our video for the Rudolph Rice Krispie Treats kits.”
Take and Make Sweet Treat Kits, brought to the families of Iberia Parish from the Iberia Parish Library and The Frosted Apron. What a sweet way to celebrate summer with your family, and promote literacy at the same time.