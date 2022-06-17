Louisiana ranks among the top five states in the U.S. for highest percentage of adults with diabetes at 14.6 percent. With such a high percentage of adults with diabetes, Louisiana diabetics face an additional challenge of being one of 30 states that does not cap co-payments of insulin or other diabetic supplies.
Congress is considering legislation to cap insulin co-pays at $35 for Americans with private health insurance. The House passed a bipartisan bill in March. Lawmakers hope the Senate can vote on it as a standalone bill this summer.
However, the House bill does not address what happens to people without health insurance, nor does anything to curb the spiraling cost of insulin, health analysts say.
The issue has gained some momentum on Capitol Hill. Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Georgia Democrat, introduced a bill that would cap insulin co-pays at $35. The Warnock proposal could provide financial relief to at least 1 out of 5 insulin users with various kinds of private health insurance, according to an analysis of insurance claims data from the Peterson Center on Healthcare and Kaiser Family Foundation.
“I’ve been able to build a coalition to support this legislation that stretches from grassroots activists to the White House, Warnock said in an email. “I am working with my Senate colleagues on a bipartisan solution that will not only cap insulin costs, but will also address the high list prices of insulin.”
A co-pay cap helps the insured. But lawmakers have yet to settle on how to address the rising insulin prices for all that need it.
“The cap on insulin out-of-pocket costs does not change how much society pays for insulin or how much health plans pay,” said Krutika Amin, who tracks health care costs for the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Insulin prices have increased far beyond inflation rates more so in the U.S. than the rest of the world. Americans pay 10 times more on average for insulin than people in other developed countries, according to an analysis from the federal government.
Monthly co-payments on insulin or other diabetes supplies are already capped in 20 states: Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington and West Virginia. In nine of those states, the cap is $35 or lower.
Laura Marston, the co-founder of the advocacy group The Insulin Initiative, says a co-pay limit alone falls short of what is needed. Her group is pushing for a cap on the list price, how much insulin companies can charge. She wants a federal limit to reduce the price for everyone, including the uninsured.
“If the uninsured are not included, they are left to pay the full list price or essentially die trying,” Marston said.