As New Iberia City Court came to a close Wednesday evening, Teen Court was preparing to hear cases.
More than 70 teens in middle and high school are participating in Teen Court as members of the jury, prosecutors, defense attorneys, and judges — giving actual sentences to teenaged defendants facing charges for misdemeanor offenses.
Tyra McWhorter, Teen Court director and executive director of the Garon Paul Atkinson Lewis Foundation (GPAL Foundation), said Teen Court is an alternative court route for teen defendants who have pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor crime. Their cases are then heard by their peers to determine a sentencing — such as community service, apology letters, mentoring, or other sentencing options.
Teens who volunteer in the program have training sessions with guidance from local judges and attorneys, McWhorter said.
“The kids we have, they have me excited,” she said of the teen volunteers. “They’re excited about coming here, (and) they take it seriously.”
McWhorter said Teen Court previously existed years ago but ended when funding wasn't available. The program was able to return with support from the GPAL foundation, she said.
Wednesday evening 16-year-old Ean Price served as a defense attorney. As it was his first time serving in Teen Court, the Loreauville teen said he was feeling happy about the experience but knew the importance of his role.
“I know I have to come up with something important and something that’s meaningful for these kids that I have to defend right now,” he said. “It gives me, like, a burning sensation in my heart, cause, even though I don’t know them, I still care about them, cause I know if I was in that situation, I’d want somebody like me to be able to help them.”
Price said participating in the program has helped him gain a better understanding of the legal system and the roles played within the courtroom — a sentiment shared among other Teen Court participants.
Bailee Pellerin, a 14-year-old New Iberia resident, said when she started the program, she really only knew about the duties of judges and defense attorneys.
“But now it’s like, I know the prosecutors, the bailiffs, and everything that goes on within the court and how much it actually takes to run a court,” she said.
Pellerin previously served as a member of the jury. Wednesday, she was a prosecutor. Aside from learning about the court system, Pellerin said the experience has also helped her learn more about society and what she can do to help make it better.
“It helps me get an understanding of how our society is and it helps me to know that I’m a part of helping our society become better from what it is now,” she said.
William Migues, a 17-year-old senior at New Iberia Senior High, said the sentences that are given to the teen defendants are aimed to help the defendants learn and grow, such as understanding how their actions hurt the community.