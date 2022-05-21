Marriage licenses are taken from The Public Record Digest, a weekly publication of records from the Iberia Parish Clerk of Courts office. While precautions are observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors and omissions.
James Sayanh Thyraththongsay, 17481 Soaring Flight Drive, Prairieville, to Whitney Blair Lanza, 17481 Soaring Flight Drive, Prairieville.
Joshua Michael Godette, 4010 Melancon Road, Broussard, to Amy Lee Provost Keohavong, 4010 Melancon Road, Broussard.
Kyle Paul Montgomery, 705 Francois St., Delcambre, to Brittany Nicole Perero, 1815 Old Spanish Trail, St. Martinville.
Grant Robert Carline, 206 Willow Wood Drive, to Taylor Marie Delahoussaye, 6209 Oleus Boudreaux Road.
Brian Keith Mitchell, 1004 Iberia St., to Meta Leger Lowe, 1004 Iberia St.
Jarrod Charles Dugas, 2109 Belle Place Olivier, to Shana Romero Hebert, 324 Benedict Road, Lafayette.
James Rex Smith, 1516 J. Allen Daigre, to Amanda Christine Hendricks, 1516 J. Allen Daigre.
Mikhael Ray Hebert, 1206 Walton St., to Tricia Lynn Derouen, 1206 Walton St.
Jason James Moreaux, 1505 Southwood Drive, to Donna Hartwell Ardeneaux, 1404 Southwood Drive.
Kenneth Lee Robertson Jr., 700 Walton St., to Cassandra Parker Walker, 700 Walton St.
Darren John Denison, 6407 Boyance Road, to Donna Malina Trahan, 6407 Boyance Road.
Sam Elliott Smith, 622 Shadowlawn Drive, Berwick, to Laini Nicole Williams, 622 Shadowlawn Drive, Berwick.
Docy Paul Pearce, 706 Clark St., Morgan City, to Megan Marie Falgout, 706 Clark St., Morgan City.