Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

EDITOR’S NOTE:

Marriage licenses are taken from The Public Record Digest, a weekly publication of records from the Iberia Parish Clerk of Courts office. While precautions are observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors and omissions.

James Sayanh Thyraththongsay, 17481 Soaring Flight Drive, Prairieville, to Whitney Blair Lanza, 17481 Soaring Flight Drive, Prairieville.

Joshua Michael Godette, 4010 Melancon Road, Broussard, to Amy Lee Provost Keohavong, 4010 Melancon Road, Broussard.

Kyle Paul Montgomery, 705 Francois St., Delcambre, to Brittany Nicole Perero, 1815 Old Spanish Trail, St. Martinville.

Grant Robert Carline, 206 Willow Wood Drive, to Taylor Marie Delahoussaye, 6209 Oleus Boudreaux Road.

Brian Keith Mitchell, 1004 Iberia St., to Meta Leger Lowe, 1004 Iberia St.

Jarrod Charles Dugas, 2109 Belle Place Olivier, to Shana Romero Hebert, 324 Benedict Road, Lafayette.

James Rex Smith, 1516 J. Allen Daigre, to Amanda Christine Hendricks, 1516 J. Allen Daigre.

Mikhael Ray Hebert, 1206 Walton St., to Tricia Lynn Derouen, 1206 Walton St.

Jason James Moreaux, 1505 Southwood Drive, to Donna Hartwell Ardeneaux, 1404 Southwood Drive.

Kenneth Lee Robertson Jr., 700 Walton St., to Cassandra Parker Walker, 700 Walton St.

Darren John Denison, 6407 Boyance Road, to Donna Malina Trahan, 6407 Boyance Road.

Sam Elliott Smith, 622 Shadowlawn Drive, Berwick, to Laini Nicole Williams, 622 Shadowlawn Drive, Berwick.

Docy Paul Pearce, 706 Clark St., Morgan City, to Megan Marie Falgout, 706 Clark St., Morgan City.

Tyler Justin Smith, 5901 Cromwell Drive, to Brittany Autumn Cubley, 5901 Cromwell Drive.

Kentrell Derrell Lockett, 712 Cypremort Road, Franklin, to Akula Marie Sereal, 712 Cypremort Road, Franklin.

Justin Ashley Canfield, 3616 Old Jeanerette Road, to Margo Michelle Mikeska, 3616 Old Jeanerette Road.

Joel Alvin Songe, 7081 Perkins Place Court, Baton Rouge, to Jennifer Marie Bortner, 7081 Perkins Place Court, Baton Rouge.

Kent David Langlinais II, 206 Dorsey Road, to Jeanne Avery Crochet, 803 Loreauville Road.

James Rudolph Guidry, 206 Indest St., to Lacie Rae Bourque, 206 Indest St.

Paul Joseph Marquette, 1078 Hwy. 668, Jeanerette, to Veronique Dupre Ornouski, 1708 Hwy. 668, Jeanerette.

Ty James Chatagnier, 2623 Cypress Island Hwy., St. Martinville, to Laila Katherine Boudreaux, 2623 Cypress Island Hwy., St. Martinville.

Kenzie John Allen, 411 Dulles Drive, Lafayette, to Misti Antoinette Rose, 411 Dulles Drive, Lafayette.



Tags

Load comments