Thoroughly pat dry the chicken wing sections with paper towels. Place the chicken in a large bowl and season with Creole spice blend. Sprinkle with flour and turn to coat.
Melt the butter and pour over the chicken, again turning to coat.
Line a baking sheet with nonstick aluminum foil and place the chicken wings on the foil, separating as much as possible. Bake on the center rack for 30 minutes. Turn the chicken over and bake for another 15 to 30 minutes, or until crisp and cooked throughout.
While the chicken is baking, whisk the sauce ingredients together in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat, then reduce to a simmer and stir until sugar is completely dissolved. Continue to simmer for about 5 minutes and remove from heat.
Remove the chicken from the baking sheet and dip each wing section into the sauce. Place on a serving platter lined with lettuce leaves. Sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds.
Serve with lots of napkins.
Gigi Kerns, New Iberia
Stuffed Cucumbers
• 3 tablespoons canola oil
• 2 pounds lean ground beef
• 2 cups bread crumbs
• 2 medium onions, chopped
• 2 stalks celery, chopped
• 1 clove garlic, chopped
• 1 teaspoon dried thyme or 3 teaspoons fresh
Salt and pepper to taste
• 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese
• 6 large cucumbers
Sauté onions, celery and garlic in oil for 5 minutes. Add the seasoned ground beef and thyme and fry until browned.
Meanwhile, cut the cucumbers in half lengthwise, remove the seeds and scoop out the pulp, leaving a shell to stuff. Add the pulp to the ground beef mixture, cover and cook for 5 to 10 minutes. Add 1-1/2 cups of the bread crumbs and a little water if needed to moisten. Mix well and fill the cucumber shells. Top with the remaining bread crumbs mixed with Parmesan cheese. Dot with butter.
Place in a large baking pan into which a little water has been added. Bake at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes or until cucumbers are tender and tops are browned.