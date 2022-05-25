• 2 pounds fresh shrimp (do not peel the shrimp, just de-head them)
• 1 pack of Hidden Valley Italian seasoning
• Beazell’s Cajun Seasoning to taste
Melt one block of butter in pan. Slice two lemons into thin rounds and put in pan on top of the melted butter. Lay 2 pounds of fresh shrimp on top of lemons, sprinkle with one pack of Hidden Valley Italian seasoning, then generously sprinkle Beazell’s Cajun seasoning on top of that.
Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes uncovered.
Note: “After I took mine out, I covered with foil until we were ready to eat.”
Lisa Dantin, Franklin
Shrimp Dip
• 1 can shrimp, drained
• 16 ounces sour cream
• 1 package Hidden Valley Ranch party dip mix
Mash drained shrimp until soft. Mix party dip mix with sour cream. Add shrimp and chill
Donald Lester, New Iberia
Shrimp and New Potato Chowder
• 2 tablespoons butter
• 3 bunches green onions, chopped
• 1-1/2 pound new potatoes, diced
• 2 cups chicken broth
• 1-1/2 cups heavy cream
• 1 teaspoon Kosher salt
• 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
• 1/2 pound medium shrimp, raw and deveined
• 2 teaspoons hot sauce
Melt the butter in a medium soup pot. Add the green onions and cook stirring for 1 minute.
Add potatoes and the next 5 ingredients and increase heat to high. Bring to a boil then reduce heat to medium to low and cook, stirring occasionally for 25 minutes or until potatoes are tender.
Stir in shrimp and hot sauce and cook for 3 more minutes.