3 bundles dried Cantonese-style egg noodles, long, flat yellow type
2 tablespoons canola oil
1/2 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut in 1/2-inch cubes
6 green onions, sliced with green and white parts separated
1 cup fresh mung bean sprouts
Handful fresh cilantro, chopped
2 teaspoons soy sauce
2 teaspoons dark, sweet soy sauce, “kecap manis”
2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil
1 tablespoon hoisin sauce
1/2 tablespoon rice wine
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Heat the canola oil in a large nonstick skillet or wok over medium-high heat. Add the chicken to the hot oil and cook, stirring as needed, until browned lightly on all sides. Add the white part of the onion and continue to sauté for about 2 minutes.Meanwhile, place the noodles into the boiling water and cook for 2-1/2 minutes or until barely tender. Drain the noodles in a colander. Add the cooked noodles to the hot skillet, tossing or turning the noodles with tongs. The noodles will begin to dry out a bit. Whisk the soy sauce, sweet soy, sesame oil, hoisin and wine together in a small bowl and add it to the noodles. Keep tossing, then add the bean sprouts and the green onion tops and cook for another minute or two. Shower the noodles with cilantro and serve hot.
Note: These noodles are absolutely delicious! Something magical happens when the noodles are tossed with the sauce. The fresh herbs keep the flavors bright and the bean sprouts add to the varied textures. This dish also works well with tofu or shrimp instead of chicken.