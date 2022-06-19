Purchase Access

IBERIA MEDICAL CENTER

Audrey Fae Segura, daughter of Michaela Rae Morgan and Traten Paul Segura, born June 13, 2022; weight 7 pounds 3 ounces.

Terence Louis Alexander II, son of Mr. and Mrs. Terence L. Alexander Sr., born June 14, 2022; weight 7 pounds 10 ounces. Mrs. Alexander is the former Almeter Poledore.

Dean Stanton Sam Jr., son of Alexis Marie Delcambre and Dean Stanton Sam, born June 15, 2022; weight 6 pounds.

Da’Montay De’Edward Archangel, son of Destiny C. Darby and Edward J. Archangel Sr., born June 16, 2022; weight 6 pounds.



