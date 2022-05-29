A love affair with theater started around 20 years ago for Katherine Caffery when she tried out for the play “Send Me No Flowers,” with her husband coming with her for moral support at the Iberia Performing Arts League (IPAL).
Caffery’s husband ended up getting the lead role, and Caffery also ended up playing the wife on stage.
“So our relationship when it started out, had nothing to do with theater and the arts,” Caffery said. “But it’s funny how now that it’s so integral to both of our lives.”
Now, she’s turned her attention to directing. For her, it’s taking on a project that hasn’t been born yet and pouring her energy to it. She said that growing up, she’s always been enamored with the theater, but never expected to go this far with it.
“Once the play has opened, I stand back and say, ‘It’s beautiful. I can’t believe that I’ve accomplished this.’ It’s a lot of hard work putting on a play, but it’s very satisfying too,” Caffery said.
For Caffery, she believes that everyone has a place in the theater where all types of talent can thrive whether it’s through set design, dancing or being a part of the stage crew.
“There’s a place for everybody to have some kind of creativity in them,” Caffery said.
IPAL, which makes its home at the Essanee Theater, is known as “Broadway on the Bayou” with their performances year-round and live orchestra. Caffery recounts when the backstage of the theater building was dilapidated where people came together to renovate the space. She remembers painting fun things along the walls.
She is also the Treasurer for IPAL. This fall, Caffery is set to direct “The Miracle Worker,” a story on Helen Keller and her teacher Anne Sullivan. This will be her first time directing something this intense and physically demanding. It’ll also be the first time she’ll be working with children.
“I’m going to be looking to cast Helen Keller, who has to be a very talented, energetic, intelligent, nine to 12 year old. So that’s gonna be really fun,” Caffery said.
She’s already worked on the set and knows what they’ll look like and has read the script over 15 times already.
But for Caffery, the most important thing is the lifelong friends she’s made through the theater.
“I really wouldn’t be friends with all of these people, if not for the theater,” Caffery said. “We love and respect each other.”