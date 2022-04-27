On April 9, Kristi Moore, an umpire from Mississippi, made national headlines when she was assaulted by a parent while officiating a softball game for twelve-year-olds.
On April 3, Sidney Freeman, a referee working a basketball game at a Georgia church, was attacked by multiple people, leaving him lying in a bloodied mess as bystanders had to pull him to safety.
These attacks were just the latest instances that have been reported across the country.
According to a 2017 survey conducted by the National Association of Sports Officials, 87% of the 17,000 referee participants suffered verbal abuse in their role as officials and 13% said they had been subjected to a physical assault.
To better understand just how prevalent this issue is in the Teche area, The Daily Iberian spoke with Lance Dronet, the President of Evangeline Little League, and Brian Evans, who is an experienced soccer referee, to hear about their experiences with referee and umpire abuse.
Lance Dronet, President, Evangeline Little League
Q: Has your league experienced any issues with umpire abuse?
A: “We don’t have that many issues, we kind of nipped that in the bud a while back. We have a zero-tolerance policy, and our families and coaches know that, so they don’t let it get out of control. Umpires are off-limits, essentially.”
Q: What does your zero-tolerance policy include? Is it just threats or any kind of harassment or action that crosses the line toward umpires?
A: “We teach all of our coaches that umpires are off-limits. Everybody has a bad boss, and some days you’re going to have to deal with a bad boss. To me, that’s all it is. Any derogatory comments or threats of physical violence are taken very seriously and the parent or coach is removed immediately.”
Q: Has your policy had a positive impact on the behavior towards officials?
A: “Because our coaches are on board with it, I honestly can’t tell you the last time that we’ve had an incident.”
Brian Evans, Soccer Referee, USSF, LHSAA
Q: What organization(s) do you work for?
A: “This year I have officiated soccer matches for LHSAA Highschool Boys and Girls, Middle School League, Louisiana Soccer Association for a State Tournament along with League play, and the local soccer clubs (Iberia Soccer, Cajun Rush, and Dynamo) recreational play as well as the Local Tournaments.”
Q: Does your organization have any procedures for handling parents/fans/athletes who abuse officials?
A: “Most clubs have policies and procedures in place that will address any abuse of officials. There typically is no oversight or proactive monitoring of official abuse by the clubs, or tournament host and it all falls back on the officials for the games. However, during the game, the center referee has discretion on how things are handled. If a player /coach/ parent is unruly and the dissent has been deemed as unsafe or not in the best interest of the game, then the official has the authority of removing that party as deemed necessary to continue the match or the match could even be terminated if the offenders do not leave or are removed. It usually is a very uncomfortable situation for a referee to manage or impose any sanction such as this.”
Q: Have you ever experienced any abuse (insults, threats, etc) while working as an official?
A: “Unfortunately, dissent and referee abuse has become a common occurrence of the game in youth soccer. I have heard the negative comments from age groups as young as U6 all the way up to high school levels.”
Q: What do you remember about your experiences?
A: “To start, a referee has a very small amount of time to recognize an infraction, and make a decision on how it applies along with the decision of how it plays out along with the stoppage and restart of play. This split-second decision is expected to be perfect and to satisfy everyone’s perception and interpretation of the laws of the game.
As an official, most of the time when a call is made, one side will be ok with the decision of the referee and one side will likely take issue and many times voice their opinion of the call. At the end of the day, the referee will hold themselves more accountable than any player, coach or spectator. The biggest fear I personally have is making a bad call or not making a call and an injury occurs, a very close second to that is an incorrect call that changes the outcome of a game.
One thing you are taught during referee training is once the call is made and play is restarted, then it is done and over with, you will not get any chances to change or make up for that call. The match moves on past that call. This is a very delicate balance because I may not realize it at that moment, but a short time later I could have made a mistake and replay and analyze the call over and over to see if I am able to work through it and figure out if it was the correct call or not. In human nature, it is never a good thing or a good feeling to have anyone upset or disagreeing with a judgment call that you have made.”
Q: Did it change the way you view your job as an official?
A: “It is all a learning process. While officiating a game the environment of play is constantly changing and you have to learn the movements of the team, the different skill levels of individual players and teams. The learning is never-ending. You have to have a certain amount of tolerance for those that are not necessarily on your side. With age and experience comes less tolerance to the discontent and the ability of handling the dissent and lack of approval on a professional level becomes easier and more common.
Q: Do you think that referee abuse is leading to the shortage of officials around the country?
A: “Without a doubt, the abuse is definitely impacting the number of officials overall but also driving away potential interested officials from signing up and becoming certified.
Thinking big picture, why would someone want to come into a workplace where it is acceptable to have people that do not know you place you under a microscope and chastise, ridicule, or fuss at you for everything you do because they do not agree with you? Why do they feel entitled that they have a right to verbally abuse you or show discontent for a split-second decision that is made? Just like the players on the field of play or the coaches’ decisions, there will be mistakes that are made. That is and should be part of development of the players/team/coaches, and even officials at times. It is all part of learning.
Officiating, no matter what sport, is subjective of what you actually see during the run of the game and sometimes you do not see it the same way as someone else does. Why would a 14-year-old student want to subject themselves to any abuse for the small amount of earning potential? Why would a parent want to subject their child to people telling them how bad they are and are no good?”
Q: What would you like to see happen to curb referee abuse?
A: “Education and tighter tolerance for unwanted behavior. Over the years of training, and those that have mentored just as I now mentor others, you have to remain consistent and always be willing to learn how to handle certain situations. What has really stuck with me from one of my mentors is “ask, warn, and tell”.
When someone is out of line during a game, ask them calmly and politely to relax, keep their comments or opinions to themselves and allow me to officiate the game as I know best. If the negative behavior continues, warn them in a firmer manner that they are out of line and their negative actions will no longer be tolerated with an appropriate sanction such as a yellow card to the offender. The final (step) is the tell and that is when the negative behavior has continued and has not changed and the offender is dismissed from the match.”