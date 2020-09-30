Talented young artists submit works
Dwayne Fatherree / The Daily Iberian

Daily Iberian Publisher Shanna DIckens, center, and sales representative Damian Beaugh, marvel at the creativity Iberia Parish School District students displayed in this year’s Iberia Parish Drug-Free poster contest. More than 50 entries were submitted, with awards for first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers, along with an honorable mention in each grade from 1 through 6. The winners will be featured in an upcoming special section of Acadiana Lifestyle.

Tags

Load comments