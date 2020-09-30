Talented young artists submit works

Daily Iberian Publisher Shanna DIckens, center, and sales representative Damian Beaugh, marvel at the creativity Iberia Parish School District students displayed in this year’s Iberia Parish Drug-Free poster contest. More than 50 entries were submitted, with awards for first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers, along with an honorable mention in each grade from 1 through 6. The winners will be featured in an upcoming special section of Acadiana Lifestyle.
