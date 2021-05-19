St. Martinville has $500K gap to fill in city budget

ST. MARTINVILLE — A frank discussion of the city of St. Martinville’s finances Monday night left council members trying to figure out how to close a nearly $500,000 gap in the city’s budget.
According to Chief Administrative Officer Avis Gutekunst, the conditions that created the shortfall were set in motion when Mayor Melinda Mitchell delayed implementing utility rate increases for the better part of a year. The lack of adequate funding was exacerbated when multiple storms and maintenance needs arose, causing expenses to rise.
District 5 Councilman Edmond Joseph said he asked for a discussion of the payments to vendors to be placed on the agenda for Monday’s regular meeting after Mitchell sent a text message saying that the city was 60 days behind in its payments to Republic Waste Services, the city’s solid waste collection contractor.
“Have we made a payment yet?” Joseph asked.
“We are two months behind,” Gutekunst replied.
“And the reasoning is?” Joseph asked.
“Cash flow,” Gutekunst said simply.
She then gave a longer explanation, showing council members how the city’s General Fund, which should be at about 75 percent of its budget expended for the fiscal year, is running at 80 percent expended. Some accounts in the fund, however, are anywhere from 80 to 98 percent already.
“General Government is at 85 percent due to hurricane expenses,” Gutekunst explained. “Public Safety and Police is at 90 percent due to hurricane expenses and insurance claims, which are out of control. Street maintenance is at 80 percent due to hurricane expenses. And Recreation is at 98 percent because of the Walmart roof repair.”
Gutekunst said that if the city had not been hit with so many expenses from storms last season, some funds would be within budget.
“If you take away the storm expenses, Electric is at 64 percent,” she said. “The biggest part is that we budgeted for utility hikes that never went into effect.”
When the council was approving the 2020 budget last spring — late because of the overhaul of records made necessary when former CAO Shedrick Berard resigned — utility rate hikes for water, wastewater and electricity were proposed. Mitchell, who was absent from the meeting where the issue was discussed with city auditor Burton Kolder, made political hay of the hikes, calling a town meeting to decry the effort and distance herself from it, even though she had been party to the discussions prior to the COVID-19 shutdown.
When she returned, she asked that any increases be put on hold until she could have representatives of the Louisiana Rural Water Association study the issue. When that study was complete — and confirmed that, yes, the rates needed to increase — she had an item added to the council’s agenda last month to raise the rates to exactly what had been proposed in the spring of 2020.
“The last budget went up on water and sewer, a year ago,” said Mayor Pro Tem Craig Prosper. “That would have brought in $360,000. But that never got off the ground. When you lose $360,000 right off the bat, it’s hard to make that up.”
Mitchell said that a consultant the city consulted to help with its FEMA reimbursements is scheduled to meet with her next week in hopes of recouping some of the storm expenses.
As for the Republic balance, there was no answer developed at Monday’s meeting.
“Do you have a timeline for getting this paid?” Mitchell asked.
“No,” Gutekunst said.
“Are you in communication with the vendor?” Mitchell asked.
“Yes,” Gutekunst answered.