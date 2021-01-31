St. Martinville council to adopt policies for accounting department

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martinville City Council will be adopting several new policies for the city’s accounting department to put some of its procedures in writing prior to this year’s annual audit.
Some of the policies — like one regarding the Family Medical Leave Act as it relates to COVID-19 or another covering COVID testing reimbursements — are new items that were not needed before last year. Others, like a document on procedures for handling federal awards or payroll processing, are required to codify tasks that have been performed over the years but are not written down in a specific place.
The council will also be discussing some potential reassignments of staff in the department.
The council is also scheduled to revisit the electrical supply issues at the Evangeline Mobile Home Park. At its last discussion on the problems between the city and the park’s management, it was decided to table the discussion until February to allow the attorney for the park to further research the issues.
Parish President Chester Cedars is also scheduled to make a presentation to the council on a study regarding a potential consolidation of local water systems.
The council is also scheduled to:
• Introduction a vacant property tax ordinance
• Discuss setting a selling price for the mobile home currently stored at Adam Carlson Park.
• Discuss the job performance of Denia Kately and Dequincy Narcisse, possibly requiring the council to go into executive session.
The St. Martinville City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the city council meeting room of City Hall, 120 New Market St. in St. Martinville.