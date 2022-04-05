Less revenue and more expenses was the theme for much of St. Martinville’s audit results Monday night during a city council meeting.
Burton Kolder with Kolder, Slaven and Company explained his firm’s findings to the council after conducting the yearly audit for St. Martinville.
Kolder said salaries went up significantly for several departments in the city such as water, sewer and electric, which was in sync with the city receiving less revenue from its services.
In the sewer department, revenue went from $563,000 in 2020 to $540,000 in 2021, while expenses jumped from $624,000 to $914,000.
“Just look at the first line item in salaries, it doubled,” Kolder said. “It went from $136,000 to $216,000 that you’re paying for in salaries, that’s the bulk of the increase.”
Kolder told a similar story for the water department, which went from being a profitable department to now being in a cash negative position.
Expenses for salaries went from $90,000 to $150,000 in expenses, which Kolder said was probably due to one or two vacant positions that were present in 2020.
But line items such as telephone expenses shot up from $13,000 to $43,000, which Kolder called a tremendous increase.
Councilman Craig Prosper said the increase in telephone usage and overtime usage were both out of line and called for an investigation into where exactly those funds went.
“I’m not going to vote to amend this budget until we get some answers,” Prosper said. “We need a breakdown of phones and salaries to figure out what’s going on with this.”
The council also heard an update of several findings from the auditing firm that the city was in need of correcting. Out of the 14 findings, nine had been corrected. The findings included typical findings for small municipalities like inadequate segregation of accounting duties.
Other findings included inadequate controls over inventory, which was said to be corrected after the city installed a lock gate.
A new finding included inadequate controls over traffic tickets, which was said to be corrected as well. The city clerk now has control of the ticket book and a sign-in sheet is required for those needing it.