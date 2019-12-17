St. Martin deputies seek help in death of woman found along road

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in the case of a Lafayette woman whose body was found Friday near Lake Martin.
According to a SMPSO spokeswoman, deputies responded to a report that the body of an unidentified black woman was found along Rookery Road at Lake Martin in Breaux Bridge.
Investigators later were able to identify the victim as Lathresa Yvonne Joubert, 26, of Lafayette. The cause of her death has not been determined pending the results of an autopsy.
Foul play is suspected and the investigation remains ongoing, according to the SMPSO.
Anyone with information regarding Joubert’s death is asked to contact the SMPSO at 394-3071 or via messenger on the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.