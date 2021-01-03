ST. MARTINVILLE – The St. Martin Parish School Board will vote to pass a resolution of appreciation for the late Rene Hoffpauir at Tuesday’s meeting.
The resolution will recognize Hoffpauir’s “unwavering and unselfish commitment to victims and their families in the 16th Judicial District serving for over 20 years as the victim assistance coordinator for St. Martin Parish.”
In other business, the council will vote on an ordinance authorizing an agreement with John and Bertha Delahoussaye for the lease of office space for the St. Martin Parish Tourist Commission.
The council will vote on a resolution that would enter into an agreement with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office for maintenance crews to work throughout the parish as well.
The council will also vote on a resolution to send to state government for funding high speed internet in rural communities.
The meeting takes place 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Carroll Fuselier Meeting Room.