St. Francis Diner feeds the hungry; to reopen as vaccinations become prevalent

What they do: St. Francis Diner is a community-based organization providing free meals to the hungry. It is backed by numerous area churches, generous businesses and civic organizations, and caring individuals who donate funds, food and supplies and time. The diner is open to anyone who walks in who decided they needed a meal.
When they’re open: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Francis Diner has been closed since March 13. As vaccinations become prevalent and the pandemic ebbs, the diner will repen.
Where they are: St. Francis Diner is at 1201 S. Hopkins St. in New Iberia. The office can be reached at (337) 369-3362 or online at https://facebook.com/St.FrancisDiner.
Why they need you: Even while the dining hall and the organization’s garage sale building are shuttered, there are operating costs that have to be covered during the pandemic. Additionally, once the diner reopens, it will have to restock its shelves from scratch due to the length of the closure. In a typical year, the diner serves more than 100,000 meals, 1,900 a week, including those delivered to needy shut-ins in the area.
How to help: If you wish to participate, donations can be dropped off in person at The Daily Iberian’s office, 124 E. Main St., New Iberia, or mailed to:
Help the Helpers
c/o The Daily Iberian
P.O. Box 9290
New Iberia, LA 70562
All donations received are split evenly among the nine charities that are part of the Help the Helper drive unless the donor specifies that their donation is for a specific group. No matter which organization is the beneficiary, the community as a whole will profit from any generosity.