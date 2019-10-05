Zion Williamson era starts Monday night

METAIRIE – The Zion Williamson era with the New Orleans Pelicans begins Monday night.
Sort of.
It’s just the preseason opener against the Hawks in Atlanta, but it marks the NBA debut of the No. 1 pick in the June draft who’s the most eagerly anticipated rookie in years.
So Williamson will receive lots of national attention, but for the Pelicans it’s just the first of a mere five preseason opportunities to sort out a roster than has more newcomers than holdovers from last season’s team.
“Those kinds of things always work themselves out,” fifth-year coach Alvin Gentry said of figuring out the team’s rotation. “Obviously you can’t play 14 or 15 guys. It’s hard to play even 10. But somewhere along the line we’ll get it figured out. It seems to kind of work itself out anyway.”
Even Williamson’s exact role is yet to be determined.
“Some groups I’ll be playing the 3 and some groups I’ll be playing the 4,” said Williamson, who also played center at times in the team’s open practice Saturday night at the Smoothie King Center. “So I think it’s just a matter of the lineup that’s on the court and where exactly coach Gentry wants me to play.”
Guard Jrue Holiday has had five days of training-camp practice to get a feel for Williamson’s skills and those of his other new teammates.
“He’s either going to go through you or you’re going to foul him and most of the time you’re going to foul him because he’s agile,” Holiday said of Williamson. “He can really move for how big he is. He brings that to the table, which is huge.
“And his IQ, which for someone who is so young and playing against vets at a position where there are pretty good players at that spot, I think he’s really ahead of his time.”
The Pelicans are trying to bring Williamson along slowly – relatively speaking. He’s going to start, play a lot and have a big impact on a team that went 33-49 last season and traded away All-Star forward Anthony Davis in the offseason.
But the organization is emphasizing that Holiday is the leader of the team and it brought in veterans such as center Derrick Favors and guard J.J. Redick to guide what is otherwise an extremely young team.
Gentry wants the Pelicans to push the ball offensively at as fast a pace as there will be in the NBA this season.
“He wants us to run,” Williamson said. “We want to be a fast-paced team and when we get the rebound he wants to push it. It’s fun.”
Though the offensive pace will be a trademark of this team, the Pelicans believe that they’re defense could be just as big a strength.
Williamson will be a key part on both ends of the court as will be fellow key newcomers such as forward Brandon Ingram and guards Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart, who were acquired from the Los Angeles Lakers for Davis, and two other first-round picks – center Jaxson Hayes and guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
The individual roles and the team identity will start to come into focus Monday night. New Orleans plays in Chicago on Wednesday before playing its only home preseason game Friday night against the Utah Jazz in the Smoothie King Center.
The Pelicans begin the regular season Oct. 22 against the defending NBA champion Raptors in Toronto.