Westgate junior Zaid Landry was given an important task at the LHSAA Class 4A state track and field meet. As one of the first athletes to compete, Landry was expected to help set the tone for the day.
“Zaid is a good kid, he came out here and bought into what we told him to do,” said head coach Philip Guidry. “He had a great day today and set the tone for us at the high jump.”
While Landry didn’t make the podium at the state meet, he instead finished in fourth place with a height of 6-02. He has taken gold in the event on multiple occasions this season.
At the District 5-4A meet, Landry advanced to regionals as the top athlete with a height of 6-0. Another 6-0 jump at regionals secured second place and a first appearance at the state meet. Landry said that he is happy with his performance, but believed that he should’ve placed higher.
“I feel like I didn’t do too bad but I could’ve done more,” he said. “I came in fourth for the high jump, and I could’ve come in either third or second if I would’ve jumped 6’ 4”.”
Undeterred by his fourth-place finish, Landry was happy to contribute to Westgate’s second consecutive track title but promised that he would be back next year to handle his unfinished business.
“It feels good, I feel like we came a long way from all the practices and stuff to be here,” he said. “I’m coming back to win it next year and bring ten points for the team.”