With two starters out for its opening round Division IV playoff game against Sarah T. Reed, Catholic High head volleyball coach Gary Westcott turned to some freshmen and a couple of juniors to battle the Olympians.
It was more than enough as No. 6 seed CHS blew past No. 27 seed Sarah Reed in straight sets, 25-7, 25-10, 25-5 to advance to the second round where it will face No. 11 seed Pope John Paul II in a game set for today at 4 p.m. PJP swept West St. Mary 25-7, 25-6, 25-10.
“I think that we played our best. We played hard,” CHS junior Holly Hebert said. “They weren’t a horrible team. I think we dominated like we should have. We communicated very well today.”
Hebert, who finished with seven kills and four aces, was one of the players that Westcott was counting on in the absence of Hana Maturin and Sydni Raheem, both on the sideline with leg injuries for the contest.
“Of course it was hard (to be without them),” Hebert said. “When we spend all season with them and spend all summer practicing with them, conditioning with them and training with them and they are not there anymore.
“Yes, they are on the bench but it’s just not the same. Especially when it’s two seniors and there is the chance that they might be out for the rest of the season.”
While the senior duo might return, they really weren’t needed against the Olympians as Catholic High dominated from the opening serve and never gave the visitors from New Orleans a chance to get into the contest.
“One down and one to go,” Westcott said. “We have to take care of business the first time. With two starters out, I started three freshmen tonight and they turned in good efforts and played well.”
The freshmen that Westcott started were Saniya Raheem (for Maturin), Anna Kate Minvielle (for Sydni Raheem) and Madison Broussard (who’s been a starter all year for CHS).
“We just wanted to come out and work on our part of the game,” the CHS coach said. “We know that the competition is going to get tougher but it gave us a chance to work on different parts of the game.”
Broussard finished with nine kills and four aces; Lauren Lipari had 29 assists and an ace; Saniya Raheem finished with seven kills and three aces; Olivia Cestia had five kills and three aces; and Madilyn Clause had four aces.
Westcott gave credit to Hebert for being one of the hardworking juniors who have stepped up with the injuries to Raheem and Maturin.
As for Hebert, it’s all a part of keeping the CHS volleyball tradition going.
“Ever since I was a freshman, I put in the hard work,” Hebert said. “I’m always the first one here at practice ready to work hard. It doesn’t matter if it’s early in the morning or late at night.
“Even if I don’t want to be here, I’m here so why not give it my all.”
In other volleyball results involving Teche Area teams, No. 15 seed Loyola Prep beat 18th seed Delcambre 3-1 (25-22, 27-25, 20-25, 25-18) in Division IV; No 8 seed Academy of the Sacred Heart - NO swept Mo. 25 seed Franklin 3-0 (25-3, 25-9, 25-18) also in Division IV; No. 2 seed St. Joseph’s Academy swept No. 31 seed New Iberia Senior High 3-0 (25-10, 25-9, 25-16) in Division I; No. 13 seed Riverside Academy swept No. 20 seed Centerville 3-0 (25-10. 25-7, 25-9) in Division V; also in Division V No. 3 seed ESA swept No. 30 seed Evangel Christian 3-0 (25-4, 25-13, 25-10) and finally in Division V, No. 10 seed Northlake Christian swept No. 23 seed Hanson 3-0 (25-8, 25-5, 25-13).