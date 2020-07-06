Young teen's first gar, a 60-pounder, carries him to Jr. Division title

CYPREMORT POINT – Young Luke St. Germain of Sorrell took advantage of a l-o-n-g day of fishing Saturday.
The 13-year-old B. Edward Boudreaux student had to do that to come back from the pack after Friday, the first day of the three-day 67th annual Iberia Rod & Gun Club Saltwater Fishing Rodeo, and claim the Best All-Around Fisherman title in the Junior Division. Luke was third in the standings behind Wyatt Broussard, who fished with his father, Trevor Broussard, and Cade Neuville, who fished with his father, Jerry Neuville.
After Luke fished most of the day on the Fourth of July with his family on their 21-foot Mako, Quality Time, adding a flounder to the leaderboard to give him a first-place redfish (27-8) and third-place flounder (.62), Luke’s father, first-year fishing rodeo chairman Josh St. Germain, realized they wouldn’t be able to fish Sunday, the third and final day of the annual holiday weekend event at Cypremort Point.
Luke had surged past Broussard, 340-333, and it was anyone’s game.
So when the scales closed at 6 p.m., St. Germain eventually collected his crew of sons – Noah, Luke and Ethan – and made a beeline to the mouth of the Avery Canal, arriving at 7:49 p.m. Twenty minutes later, Luke reeled in his first-ever gar, which also happened to be the biggest fish of his young career.
That 60.55-pound gar, which drew ooooohs and ahhhhs at fishing rodeo headquarters under the pavilion along Quintana Canal, powered him to the championship in the highly competitive Junior Division. Luke finished with two first-place fish and the third-place flounder for a three-day total of 673 points. Broussard, who was in the top spot the first day with two fish on the leaderboard, finished a close second with 491 points while Grant Romero, the son of Jack Romero, was third with 380.
“This will be my first time ever (winning an individual title),” Luke said Sunday morning before the scales closed for the last time at 1 p.m. on a dreary, rainy day in which few boats went out.
“I have so many trophies trying to get a title. I’ve gotten so close so many times,” he said, emphasizing the third word in each sentence and at the same time getting a fist bump from Ronnie Dore, who was walking by. Dore’s 21-year-old stepdaughter, Alyssa Broussard, had the weekend’s biggest fish, a 70.30-pound garfish that hit the scale earlier Saturday and easily topped that category in the Inside Division.
Luke’s gar was the second-biggest fish of the fishing rodeo and sealed his comeback victory.
“I’m just glad I did (go out again late Saturday). I thought, ‘Man, Trevor (Trevor Broussard) and his son, Wyatt, were going to go out today, come in with a bunch of fish and knock me down to second.’ I don’t think they did go,” he said just before the awards presentations.
“If he (Luke’s dad) wouldn’t have decided to go last night, I wouldn’t have caught that garfish,” he said.
Apparently, it was meant to be. Gerrit “T-Blu” Landry of Patoutville, who fished with his daughter, Faith, and Nick Sherville and his daughter, Evie, gave the St. Germains some leftover crabs and croakers for bait from their day of fishing.
While the boys targeted croakers with shrimp, St. Germain cast three fishing rods out, two baited with crabs and one with a whole croaker. The lines were out when he noticed the one with a croaker getting very slack.
“I said, ‘Luke, come check this line. Something ain’t right.’ It didn’t do like a normal gar,” he said.
He cautioned his son to reel in the slack slowly and let the gar chew on the croaker before setting the hook. When he did, it was a heavyweight battle.
“He (gar) wasn’t, like, pulling as much as I thought he would. I was reeling him in. Daddy said, ‘Slow down. Take your time. If you pull too hard he’ll come off.’ It was a lot of pressure but I got through it,” Luke said.
“I said, 'Let him stay deep, wear himself out.’ He ran about 50 yards, came back to the boat and went around the boat,” he said, noting the fight’s duration was approximately 15 minutes.
“When we first saw it, the whole fish came out of the water, shaking its head like a tarpon or marlin, whatever,” he said.
St. Germain said he bashed it in the head with a hammer twice to subdue it.
“After we put him in the boat, all three of us were whoopin’, hollerin’, for what, five minutes?” he asked rhetorically. “We were all happy he caught the fish. I think we were more excited we got him in the boat.”
It was the kind of fight and fish that win fishing rodeos.