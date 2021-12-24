Young Lady Bears skilled but working to gain experience after losing 4 seniors

Last season was very nearly a dream season for the Highland Baptist Lady Bears basketball team.
HBCS finished with 20-plus wins, the District 8-A championship, vanquished the team that knocked them out of the playoffs the previous season and advanced to the state tournament for the first time where they came home with silver as the state runner-up in Division IV.
That was 10 months ago. The trophy is securely in the trophy case and the Lady Bears look to a new season as a chance to add a new legacy to a program that has quickly become a player in the the Class A and Division IV ranks.
“When I reflect back on that team, I remember that team taking matters into their own hands and taking ownership of their team,” Highland head coach Carole Sensley said. “We had four seniors that carried the majority of the minutes on that team. That team was hungry. I’m proud of them and the legacy they left at Highland.”
So what does the coach think the new season will bring?
“We have a new team this year but they are some very skilled players,” Sensley said. “They are very young and immature when it comes to the game of basketball. So I’ve reverted to the role of being a teacher because coaches are teachers first.”
So far, the lessons have been a success as Highland has 10 wins on the season and is currently eighth in the power rankings.
“Some of them saw limited minutes off of last year’s team and while I do have a nucleus coming back from that team, they were just playing behind that other group,” Sensley said.
Bri Sensley at guard is the only returning starter for the Lady Bears. The other main players for the coach this year or the Olivier sisters, M’Kiyia and Yvette, along with Kylee Johnson, Zoriah August and Najee Johnson.
Coming off the bench for Highland are three eighth graders and a sophomore.
“We’re skilled but we just have to learn to put it together,” the Highland coach said. “The starting five is going to have to carry the team and they know that and accept that role.
“I told them that there are going to be some close games this year and we’re going to win some and lose some and we’re going to grow and I’ve seen that growth.”
What Sensley would like to see out of her team this year is to keep growing and build camaraderie on the court and have good relationships with each other.
“We are a family and even in our huddle we break with ‘family,’” Sensley said. “We spend a lot of bus rides together, a lot of time together.
“I want these girls to remember the good things at HIghland Baptist that they did so that they grow up knowing that hard work pays off and that keeping a positive attitude goes a long way and together we can achieve more.”