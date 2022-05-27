Two members of the Kids Karate Club, Kaysen Teno and Ryder Lewis, traveled to New Orleans to compete in the 2022 Crescent City Kumite on May 21st.
Kaysen Teno competed in the white, yellow, and blue beginner’s division for eight and nine year olds. Teno took first place in forms and first-place fighter.
Ryder Lewis competed in the white, yellow, and blue beginner’s division for six and seven year olds. He also took first place in both forms and fighter.
Charles Mitchell, second-degree black belt and instructor for Kids Karate Club, said that the two athletes worked hard to earn their spot at the event and eventually come away with trophies.
“The kids practiced hard,” he said. “They went out with confidence along with technique and accomplished their goal, to win. I’m so proud of them and hope that other students follow in their footsteps.”
Mitchell said that he was grateful for everyone who assisted with the fundraiser that allowed the athletes to compete.
“We would like to thank all supporters of the kid’s M&M fund raisers,” he said. “Especially those who went above and beyond to support the kids. Thank you so much.”
The Kids Karate Club meets at the King Joseph Recreational Center in Jeanerette. Kids interested in joining the group are encouraged to contact Mr. Charles Mitchell or attend a class. Summer classes begin on June 6 and will last from 4 — 6 p.m.