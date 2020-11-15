PECAN ISLAND — A 43-year-old New Iberia outdoorsman remembers how the outdoors and everything that goes with it energized him as a youth.
With that in mind, David Ditch fully understands the way his 10-year-old son, Walker Ditch, is growing to love the outdoors, which is one reason they were out in the marsh near here on the first day of the special youth duck hunting weekend Nov. 7 in Louisiana’s Coastal Zone.
“Basically, we went early in the morning from the camp and hunted out of a boat blind,” Ditch said a few days later, noting the lease’s duck blinds were ravaged by hurricanes in September and October.
The Ditches were spared the periodic rains that soaked the Teche Area that Saturday.
“We got lucky with the weather,” Ditch said.
No matter the weather, Walker craves being outdoors, immensely enjoying each adventure and experience.
“He’s been hunting since he was 3. He’s really been starting the last three years, bringing his own gun and stuff. He loves it. He goes every opportunity he gets,” Ditch said after that first preseason taste of the “big duck” hunting season, which got underway in earnest Saturday with the long-awaited opening in the Coastal Zone and West Zone.
“That’s what he lives for, whether he’s duck hunting or deer hunting he wants to be in the outdoors.”
The father-and-son outdoorsmen hunted that weekend with Ditch’s brother, Chris Ditch, and his nephew, Mason Ditch, 13. Mason also has developed a passion for the outdoors.
For those two days the first weekend of November, in scenes duplicated across the Coastal Zone and West Zone, it was all about getting the boys to see ducks and get in their shots, which they did.
“It’s a real good opportunity to bring kids. It’s been a great thing to get out before the duck season starts. Getting to see them enjoy it is great,” Ditch said.
The adults watch, give pointers and remember the days they went out with their dad or others.
“I started hunting when I was about 5 years old with my dad (Carl Ditch). It’s something I really love doing,” he said.
Now it has carried over to his children, including his 14-year-old daughter, Kate Ditch, who goes duck hunting “every now and then,” and his 5-year-old son, Sawyer, who “absolutely loves anything hunting and fishing.”
Walker’s duck hunt got off to a positive start. Soon after legal shooting time, the Catholic High School fifth-grade student bagged a duck.
“At daybreak he shot a teal on the water. That broke the ice,” his father said.
Walker, who also plays basketball, baseball and flag football (his regular-season finale for the latter was Monday night in Youngsville), has proved to be a good shot with a shotgun. However, his marksmanship apparently was a little off that Saturday.
The young outdoorsman kept his 20-gauge Mossberg pump action shotgun at the ready and scanned the sky with his father, uncle and cousin. There was plenty to see and the shotguns roared steadily during the 1 ½-hour duck hunt.
“He had some good shots at different flocks of teal. He had a little trouble this weekend but he’s getting it down,” Ditch said. “Overall, it was outstanding. Each (of the boys) had their opportunity.”
They saw teal, mostly, with a few mottled ducks.
“There were a few flocks of big ducks but not a lot of big ducks,” Ditch said.
After the duck hunt, they went fishing and caught drum and catfish, he said. They also hunted ducks the second day but the duck hunting success was nonexistent.
Ditch, Clerk of Court for the 16th Judicial District Court who started his Home Instead Senior Care business, now run by his wife, Jessica Dill Ditch, in 2003, believed this weekend’s start of the 2020-21 waterfowl hunting season should be a successful one.
“I’m very optimistic heading into next weekend. There are birds definitely in the area,” he said.
Hopefully, more hunting pressure around the marsh they hunt will get the ducks moving. That wasn’t the case during the youth duck hunt, he said, adding he was surprised no other shotguns were booming.
Ditch is optimistic because habitat conditions actually improved after the area they hunt received a direct hit from Hurricane Beta. The storm took out every bit of invasive plant, which is a good result long-term, and also killed the marsh grass, a big hit for now but in all likelihood will be “fine,” he said.
The first split of the Coastal Zone and West Zone seasons opened Saturday and conclude Dec. 6. The Coastal Zone’s second split is Dec. 19-Jan. 24; same for the West Zone.
Ditch said he and his son planned to hunt at their lease on Saturday. They have been chomping at the bit to go today on a White Lake lottery hunt they won and will hunt together with his father.
Walker will do some more growing up as an outdoorsman, for sure.