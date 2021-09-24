LAFAYETTE — The Ragin’ Cajuns young running backs have begun to walk or at least crawl.
In last week’s 49-10 victory over Ohio, Louisiana’s rushing attack broke out for 310 yards on 49 carries and it was the two youngsters that stepped up in a big way for the Ragin’ Cajuns.
Redshirt freshman Emani Bailey led the team with 89 yards on 11 carries, while true freshman Montrell Johnson had 84 yards and scored four rushing touchdowns.
“I think the running back room is growing up,” Ragin’ Cajuns fourth-year head coach Billy Napier said. “I think we took a step forward this past week. Emani and Montrell are relatively inexperienced players so they are going to continue to live and learn as we go.”
That doesn’t mean that the running backs are a finished product.
The running back room which also features All-American kick returner Chris Smith still needs to continue working on blitz pickups and pass blocking techniques.
“They need to continue to work hard on protection,” Napier said. “That’s always a big deal in that room in terms of knowing assignments and the fundamentals of protecting your quarterback. Then to stay humble and keep working hard and realize that the practice habits will continue to produce for you once you have the opportunity.”
Johnson and Bailey aren’t the only young running backs to impress Napier and his staff.
True freshman Terrence Williams — a two-way star for state champion Many High School — had two carries for nine yards late in the fourth quarter. Williams has carried that momentum over into practice this week.
“I do think Terrance Williams has had a really good week,” Napier said. “He’s a young player that we are excited about. He continues to improve.”
Banged Up Backups
The Ragin’ Cajuns starting offensive line was reunited in last week’s game against Ohio as left tackle Carlos Rubio returned to the lineup. The five starters are set for Saturday’s game but the depth behind has taken a hit as both backup left guard Tyler Brown and backup right tackle and former Erath High star Jax Harrington have suffered undisclosed lower body injuries.
“We did lose Tylon Brown for the season and I think Jax Harrington is going to be out for about a month,” Napier said. “That creates opportunities for other players.”
Hill Returns
Former Catholic High star Zi’Yon Hill is off the injured list. The Ragin’ Cajuns starting defensive lineman — who was a late scratch for the Ohio game — is listed as a starter for the Georgia Southern game. Hill isn’t the only former starter returning to the lineup. Inside linebacker Ferrod Gardner returns after being sidelined the last two games due to an ankle injury, and so is wide receiver Errol Rogers Jr. who had a team-high five receptions against Texas. Both players were injured in the opener against the Longhorns.
Quote Worthy
“I feel like we were too high on the mountaintop. Our heads were a little too big. After that loss we just had to put our head down and start working like we used to and get back to the stuff that got us winning last season. That’s what we started doing.” — Ragin’ Cajuns nose tackle Tayland Humphrey on defense’s mindset after season opening loss at Texas