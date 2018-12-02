Alas, North Lewis Elementary School’s archery team is going strong in its third year of ALAS.
Intense looks on the face of boys and girls at the firing line, the thwack of arrows striking the colored circle, smiles at well-placed shots on target, grimaces mixed with determination at misses and a camaraderie among students and coaches are evident each time the NLES Mustangs archery team practices on the campus in New Iberia. It showed this past week while they practiced for their first meet of the season this weekend in Pineville.
The Archery in Louisiana Schools program is alive and well at NLES thanks to founder and head coach Carla Pete Darcey of Loreauville, a 46-year-old p.e. teacher at the school.
Darcey added archery to her p.e. classes in 2014. The following year, she saw a state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries notice on its Facebook page about starting competitive archery programs and that piqued her interest.
She immediately made her pitch to start an archery team to NLES Principal Tim Rosamond.
“I said, ‘OK, Mr. Tim, can I do that?’ ” Darcey said.
The answer was yes and the first archery team in the parish was born. That first team sent three students from the regional meet to state competition in its inaugural season. Two of them are still on the NLES archery team while the third state qualifier went on to Belle Place Middle School.
In a word, Darcey said, that first regional meet was “nerve-wracking.”
“It was very intimidating,” she said.
The p.e. teacher, a Loreauville native who graduated from Loreauville High School and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, remembers feeling a great deal of pride in those first-year archery team students.
“I was glad to see the improvement our students made from beginning to end” in 2015, she said.
“We had three go to state in Shreveport. Considering it was our first year and two of them were fourth-graders, I was proud,” she said.
Those two fourth-graders were Ashlon Smith and Lane Fenske, who are on the team as sixth-grade students in 2018. The third state qualifier, who now attends BPMS, was Adam Perez.
Darcey gets invaluable help from two assistants, French Immersion teacher Priscille Laurent, who has been with the archery team three years, and Jenna Verret, a pre-kindergarten aide in her second year with the archery team.
Laurent, 39, who gives archery commands on and off the line in French, was born in Les Abymes, Guadeloupe, in the Lesser Antilles.
Verret, a lifelong New Iberia resident, had a son on the archery team last year and was asked if she could help out.
“I decided to because it gave more kids the opportunity to be in the club,” she said.
The 2018-19 NLES archery team began practicing in mid-September. Thirty-one of 75 students who tried out for the team made the team, Darcey said.
It was a lot warmer then than the last week of November when almost half of the team, 15, went outside in new “unis” for approximately 30 minutes of practice after school on Wednesday. The wind blew, which made it chilly for some of them in their short-sleeve T-shirts.
It was their last practice for the meet held Saturday in the gymnasium at J.I. Barron Sr. Elementary School in Pineville.
The archery team is getting ready for two big events, the 2019 ALAS South Regional Tournament on Feb. 2 in Alexandria and the ALAS State Tournament on April 6 in Shreveport.
The state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries administers the ALAS, which is part of the National Archery in Schools Program.
ALAS archery teams compete in three divisions, elementary school (4th-5th), middle school (6th-8th) and high school (9th-12th). At the ALAS state tournament March 5 in Shreveport, 1,105 students from 51 schools across the state competed.
The Mustangs shoot with the Genesis Original, the official bow of the National Archery in Schools Program. The bow is used in more than 14,000 schools and by more than 18 million boys and girls around the globe, according to the Sparta, Wisconsin-based Brennan Industries Inc., which makes the Genesis Original.
Thirteen students from last year’s team are on this year’s squad, which also includes Graham Edwards, one of 10 fourth-graders and the grandson of Keith Price of New Iberia, a veteran archer and bowhunter who owns Blue’s Archery at Cajun Guns & Tackle in New Iberia.
Darcey believes several archery team members who pass through the ranks will grow up to be bowhunters.
“In this area, I think a lot will be bowhunters. It’s part of the heritage and tradition,” she said. “I was speaking to a dad yesterday. He does hunt and he hopes his daughter (who is on the team) hunts with him.”
Judging from the girl’s reaction, though, she won’t be bowhunting any time soon, Darcey said.
Smith, the son of Archie and Agnes Smith of Catahoula, plans to be a bowhunter.
“If we’re able to get me a bow, maybe when I’m a bit older maybe I can go by myself. We have about 500 acres behind our house. We have a lot of acres to walk. It don’t feel like Disney World, that’s for sure,” he said, noting he hunts squirrels with a firearm alone now on trips with his father.
“I go down one trail and he goes down another,” he said.
The sixth-grader said he was right on target when shooting at 3D targets two years ago in competition.
“I hit all the killing points,” he said about the lifelike targets of deer, coyotes and wolves.
Smith, whose mother teachers fourth grade at NLES, is glad he got into the sport.
“I tried out (three years ago) because I felt this would be a good sport physically and mentally. It would work out my arms and help my knowledge,” he said.
That he was one of the first three from NLES to go to state still makes him proud.
“It felt really good to be up in the big league. I got to see all sorts of competition that they’ve got there. We were there.”
NLES archers who don’t get into bowhunting as they grow older have the opportunity to compete in high school, college, nationally and worldwide.
Archery was a Summer Olympic Games event off and on starting in 1900 at the Paris Summer Olympic Games. The sport became a permanent event at the Summer Olympic Games in 1972 in Munich.
NLES ARCHERY TEAM
Fourth grade
Micah Hebert, Jacob Helms, Kody Hobbs, Anne-Catherine L., Hayleigh McKean, Mason Primeaux, Braelyn Reale, Hunter Redmon, Richard Taylor.
Fifth grade
Karson Arnaud, Amalie Boatman, Kennedi Broussard, Gunner Buteaux, Gabriel Dronet, Raeli Hawkins, Isabella Hebert, Jackson Hulin, Gavin LeBlanc, Emma Theriot, Rylee Williams, Addisen Yates.
Sixth grade
Kiley Aldrich, Caiden Carline, Rowan Carroll, Kiran Collins, Lane Fenske, Caleb Maples, Killey Menard, Ashlon Smith.