LSU sophomore placekicker Cade York was named a second-team All-American by the Associated Press on Monday and freshman cornerback Eli Ricks was a third-team pick.
York, who signed with the Tigers out of Prosper High in McKinney, Texas, was successful on 18 of 21 field goal attempts, including 10 of 12 from beyond 50 yards. His school-record 57-yard field goal against Florida proved to be the game-winner, helping LSU finish with two straight wins and a 5-5 record.
Ricks, who finished his high school career at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, after transferring from Mater Dei High in Santa Clara, California, started nine of 10 games as a freshman and had 20 tackles with four interceptions and five passes defensed. He returned three of those interceptions for touchdowns, including one against Heisman Trophy finalist Kyle Trask in the Tigers’ 37-34 win over Florida.
Opposing quarterbacks threw in Ricks’ direction only 28 times this season, completing 13 of those attempts.
Johnson honored
Tulane University football senior defensive lineman Patrick Johnson was selected as a Second Team All-American by the Sporting News on Tuesday.
Johnson is the third Tulane football player to receive All-America honors this postseason. He joins defensive teammates Nick Anderson and Cameron Sample, as they were tabbed All-Americans last week by Pro Football Focus.
The Chattanooga, Tennessee, native received the postseason recognition following a standout senior season for the Green Wave where he helped lead Tulane to its third straight bowl game.
Johnson led The American Athletic Conference in sacks (10.0). With his 10 sacks this season, Johnson became the program’s all-time leader in career sacks with 24.5. He also recorded 14.5 tackles for loss, which ranked second on the team, while his 39 tackles ranked ninth on the team.
In addition, Johnson proved once again to be one of the more dependable players on the team, as he was one of just seven players that started all 11 regular season games.
Johnson concluded his collegiate career with 24.5 sacks, 40 tackles for loss and 133 tackles in 49 games. He is the only player in program history to lead the team in sacks in three straight seasons and post two single seasons of 10-or-more sacks.
Earlier this month, Johnson was named All-AAC First Team. He became just the third Tulane player to earn three All-AAC postseason honors, joining Nico Marley and Parry Nickerson.