Last season, New Iberia Senior High opened up the prep baseball season on a hot streak and already had reached double-digit wins when the season came to a screeching halt in March due to the COVID-19 suspension of all high school spring sports.
At the time, Eli Lewellyn was an assistant coach for the NISH baseball team under Chad Menard, learning all he could under his boss.
A year later, Menard left NISH to go to Vandebilt Catholic in Houma and Lewellyn has taken over the reins as the head baseball coach for the Jackets.
“I used to work under Coach (Robby) Norris when he was here and he gave me a lot of opportunities to work with the hitters and to work with the infielders and outfielders,” Lewellyn said. “Then I went to Northlake Christian for a couple of years as head coach.
“I really wanted to get back into public schools and heard there was an assistant coach opportunity under Coach Menard and when he asked me to be on his staff I jumped on it. He gave me the opportunity to coach third base and work with the offense. When Coach Menard made the decision to go to Vandebilt Catholic, Mr. Landry (NISH principal Curt Landry) offered me to take over as head coach and I was excited to take it.”
So as the 2021 prep season gets underway, Lewellyn is the new head baseball coach for a NISH team that will look different than the one last year that had a strong pitching staff and was poised to have a strong season and make a deep run in the playoffs.
“Coach Menard gave me so many responsibilities and taught me so much that the foundation that we established over the past couple of years is something that I’m just carrying on,” Lewellyn said. “I really feel like he put a lot of trust in me as an assistant coach and I’m trying to do the same thing with my assistant coaches Blayze Romero and Blaine Arceneaux.
“It’s been an easy transition because we’re just trying to pick up where we left off the past couple of years.”
But they’ll do it with Lewellyn’s own flair and style as his stamp on the program.
The new head coach handles offense and infielders, Romero handles pitchers and Arceneaux takes care of everything else this season for NISH.
“What’s great is that both of my assistants have head coaching experience themselves so that makes my job easier because we have six eyes to watch what’s going on on the field,” Lewellyn said.
While Lewellyn feels for last season’s seniors who had their final season ripped away from them, he feels that last year’s juniors are hungry because of what they saw happening.
One of the benefits of the changes that came as a result of the pandemic is that Lewellyn has to make sure that he has enough players available and ready to play.
“We have to have a ‘next man up’ mentalty,” the NISH coach said. “We don’t know if we’re going to be hit or if the schedule is going to change because of COVID. I told the team before practice started for the season is that the best prepared teams are teams that are the most flexible and can make the most adjustments. Those are the teams that are going to be starting at the end of the season.”
Lewellyn said that this year’s version of NISH baseball is going to rely on some special seniors.
“We lost a lot last year pitching-wise but we have a lot of everyday players back like Dylan Ruffin, the Khammany Twins (Colby and Cody), Ty Spurlock, Kanin Myers, have all been multi-year starters in this program already and are returning in their roles,” Lewellyn said. “And part-time players who had game experience from last year are going to be back in game-ready roles this year and help us win games.
“Pitching is going to be a big question mark for us because I feel that as a staff we are going to have to trust the defense behind us because it’s going to be good.”
As for the upcoming season, Lewellyn feels that there are a couple of ways the season can go.
“I really feel with a new coaching staff and some new players, we can either continue what we have done of drop off a little bit,” the NISH coach said. “It really depends on how much they want it, they practice, how ready we get them as a coaching staff and everybody doing their job and engaging in the process.”