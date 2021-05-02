New Iberia Senior High School senior catcher Kanin Meyers’ importance to the Jacket baseball team can’t be overstated.
“We count on him for a lot of things,” NISH coach Eli Lewellyn said. “His bat, his glove, his defense, his leadership. We wouldn’t be where we are without him.”
Meyers showed exactly how important he is during the seventh inning of Saturday’s game 2 of the Yellow Jackets’ best-of-three second round series with Ouachita Parish.
With NISH playing as the visiting team and leading 10-8 with one out in the bottom of the seventh, Meyers made two big plays to preserve the lead and the eventual series win to move on to the quarterfinals.
First, he snagged a foul ball pop up against the net and backstop behind home plate for the second out.
Then with the next batter, he blocked a low pitch in the dirt from Reed Freeman that he kept in front of him that prevented one, and maybe even two runs from scoring and tying the game.
“This plays were huge,” Lewellyn said. “They may have saved the game for us.”
As for Meyers, it was just another day at the park.
“All I was thinking is that I needed to play good defense and make big plays,” the NISH senior said. “Both of those plays I made turned the game around. I didn’t really perform at the plate today but I forgot about all of that and focused on playing defense when they needed me most.”
And the Jacket needed those plays. NISH led 10-6 heading into the bottom of the seventh and Ouachita Parish scored two runs and had the bases loaded trying to either win the game or force extra innings.
But the Jackets, despite playing a sloppy game according to Lewellyn, were able to hold off the Lions and post the win to win the series and move on to the quarterfinals, where they will play the winner of Walker and West Ouachita in a best-of-three series.
It wasn’t pretty but a win is a win.
“We obviously didn’t play our best game today,” Lewellyn said. “We came out flat. We were expecting to walk out here and win and we gave Ouachita Parish hope.
“But for the most part, when they rallied or had a good inning it generally happened because we walked the first batter then get another runner on and they have a rally going. But even when our guys aren’t playing the best, somebody makes a play and that’s what makes this group so special.”
And there were enough plays made on offense and defense that allowed NISH to win.
Cosdy Khammany homered and scored three runs, TJ Coughlin had two hits and scored two runs; Dylan Ruffin had two hits and two RBIs; Evan Hebert had two hits and scored two runs; Kade Linn had an RBI and Darren Degeyter had a hit and scored a run.
Linn went six innings and allowed six runs, three earned on seven hits and Freeman came in the seventh and allowed two runs on three hits.
All told, it was a series win and NISH moves on.
“I told the kids after the game that there are no mediocre teams left,” Lewellyn said. “We are going to be playing top teams and we’ve played top teams all year and can hang with them.
“We just need to play our baseball every time out and we can win.”