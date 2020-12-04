Yellow Jackets set to face 5A power Zachary

After ripping Southside High 53-13 in a Class 5A first-round playoff game last week, No. 14-seeded New Iberia Senior High visits No. 3 Zachary today in search of an upset.
“We’re playing against one of the premier teams in the state,” NISH head coach Curt Ware said. “They’ve won three state titles in the last six to seven years.
“Zachary has 20 assistant football coaches, a strength coach, three trainers, and the biggest scoreboard in the state of Louisiana. It’s a big jumbotron.”
Sparked by a relentless rushing attack and a suffocating defensive line, the Yellow Jackets (7-2) are looking forward to the challenge in the second round.
“We’re playing one of the state’s best teams, but in no way are we going to be intimidated or not play hard,” Ware said. “One good thing is that we play another of the state’s best teams every year in Acadiana.
After exploding for 256 yards with four touchdowns in last week’s 53-13 victory, NISH senior wingback Markel Linzer is the area’s leading rusher with 1,044 yards on 69 carries with 20 touchdowns.
Linzer’s backfield mates — Tyce Fusilier and Alvin George III — have rushed for 1,417 yards with 16 scores.
“Zachary’s defensive line looks similar to our defensive line,” Ware said. “They’re about the same size and they’re athletic.
“Until you play a team, you don’t necessarily know how they’re going to try to defend against the Wing-T. We’ll know after the first couple of series. It’s a wait-and-see type thing.”
Zachary (5-1) ripped No. 30 Airline last week 41-7. On offense, the Broncos are led by sophomore quarterback Eli Holstein, junior running back Connor Wisham and senior receiver Chris Hilton.
During the regular season, Holstein completed 56-of-99 passes for 941 yards and six touchdowns with two interceptions.
“He’s really good,” Ware said. “He has a scholarship offer from LSU. He’s about 6-foot-4 and he throws well. Hopefully we’ll be able to put a little pressure on him.”
Zachary’s only loss was a 13-12 setback at the hands of undefeated district 4-5A rival Scotlandville.
“Hilton was out for that game with an injury,” Ware said. “Scotlandville has a really good defense, and Zachary had a few more starters missing.”
Hilton, an LSU commitment, is the No. 3 player in Louisiana and the No. 11 receiver in the nation according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
Wisham (6-0, 180), rushed for 549 yards on 71 attempts with 12 TDs during the regular season.
“We played really good defense last week,” Ware said. “Our defensive line is not only big. They can run.
“We played really well in the first half vs. Southside. I knew we’d play well because we had a chip on our shoulder because we felt that we should have played Southside the week before.”
Ware was referring to the final week of the regular season, which was supposed to pit Southside vs. NISH before the Sharks opted out with COVID-19 concerns.
“I didn’t think we’d stop them like that,” said Ware, whose defense held Southside’s top running back, Jack Pruitt, to minus-11 yards on six carries.
“I think they only had one first down in the first half.”
Zachary sophomore safety Kylin Jackson, who holds scholarship offers from Virginia Tech, Mississippi State, Tulane and Louisiana Tech, intercepted two passes last week.
“They don’t have any weaknesses,” Ware said. “Their offensive line is huge. They go 270, 280 and 300 pounds across the front. Their team looks like big-time college prospects.”