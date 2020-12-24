Yellow Jackets roar past Abbeville

Headed into the Christmas break and the St. Martinville Holiday Shootout which starts the day after Christmas, New Iberia Senior High had one final game to play Wednesday night as the Jackets played host to Abbeville High.
The visiting Wildcats scored the first 5 points of the game to take the very early lead but then NISH responded in force, building a 20-9 first quarter lead and cruising to a 73-39 non-district win to improve to 7-2 overall. The Yellow Jackets have won three straight games.
“Jaterrius (Fusilier), Allen (Walker) and (Brennan) Chatman. We’re going to go as far as they can take us,” NISH coach Todd Russ said.
“The rest of the guys follow their lead. I thought our three seniors played well, provided great energy defensive and played unselfishly in finding the hot hand.”
Fusilier had 17 points to lead NISH.
“He guided the ship,” Russ said.
Walker had 14 points and Chatman finished with 15 points, all on 3-pointers.
“Those three are the leaders and the rest of the team is following them,” Russ said. “We’re also getting some production inside from Quinten Cook. He’s giving us some action inside that we haven’t had since the days of Mark Gray and David Hardin.
“It was a good team effort tonight.”
Abbeville was led by Brandon Maniel with 12 points.
“They have a good team under a first-year coach,” Russ said. “They are going to surprise some people.”
NISH returns to action Sunday at the St. Martinville tournament against the winner of Saturday’s Westgate/Jennings contest.
“Whoever we play in our first game in the St. Martinville Tournament is going to be a tough opponent,” Russ said. “It gives us a couple of days to work some things out and get better for the rest of the season.”