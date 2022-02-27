The New Iberia Senior High boys basketball team defeated district rival Sam Houston Friday night in the first round of the LHSAA Class 5A boys’ basketball playoffs, 65-34.
Wayne Randall-Bashay and Christian Walker led the scoring for the Yellow Jackets with 13 points apiece. Tylin Bray (10 points), Jordan Skinner (8 points), and Kylan Dugas (8 points) also contributed to the victory.
NISH came into the game as the No. 4 seed, and had defeated Sam Houston 65-24 during district play. It was more of the same from the Yellow Jackets, with the home team developing a lead early and never looking like losing it.
NISH head coach Chad Pourciau said that his team performed as he expected them to against Sam Houston.
“We went to their place and beat them pretty good, so I liked the matchup,” he said. “We’re a lot different than they are, so I think it would be hard for them to simulate us in practice. It went about as well as I had hoped for. I’ll tell you what though, they came out and made some shots and kept it tight early.”
NISH dominated in rebounds and executed their transitional scheme almost perfectly, something Pourciau said his team will need to focus on in the playoffs.
“A big part for us, offensively, is getting stops, because then we can get out and transition.”
“I always tell them that if we can’t get out and transition, you’ll be taking the ball out of the net. I think that’s what helped us in the second half, we were able to score some easy ones and then run our half-court stuff after that.”
Perhaps the most important takeaway from the first round was a healthy roster of players. Pourciau said that at this point in the season, everyone is hurting, but his players will have to push through it.
“We’re 35 games into the season, so they’re going to have bumps and bruises,” he explained. “At this point, it’s about how bad you want it.”
NISH advances to face another district 3-5A rival, No. 13 seed Barbe, who advanced past No. 20 seed Sulphur with a 43-33 win.
In a strange turn of events, it is possible that NISH will face district opposition all the way until they reach the Top 28. A win against Barbe would leave NISH facing the winner of the Ouachita Christian vs Southside High game.
“We talked about that as coaches in the district meeting,” said Pourciau. “We played one round, and then we played a district tournament, and little do we know we get in the playoffs and we play a district tournament again. It’s crazy that it worked out like that, but hopefully we can continue winning games.”