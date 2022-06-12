The NISH baseball team hosted Ascension Episcopal in a varsity double header on Thursday, where the Yellow Jackets came away with two dominating performances over the Gators.
The games were the start of a six game series which will last through Monday.
NISH 14, Ascension 9
The Yellow Jackets began the series with a statement first inning, scoring 6 runs and holding Ascension to 0. The Gators battled back in the second inning, adding an uncontested 4 runs, but another 6 run inning from the Yellow Jackets in the third put all but guaranteed a NISH win. After adding 2 more runs in the fourth inning, the Yellow Jackets closed out the game in the fifth inning after holding Ascension to just 2 runs.
Thomas Collins started the game from the mound for NISH, recording 4 strikeouts and 4 batters walked. He was replaced by Gage Hayes who matched Collins’ time out with two innings, throwing 24 strikes from 44 pitches with 1 strikeout.
On offense, the Yellow Jackets showed their versatility. Bailey Lee and Gerald Sonnier each picked up 3 RBIs against Ascension, with Drew Rogers and Jackson Hulin each adding 2 of their own. Gerald Sonnier hit 2 doubles and Bailey Lee hit the game’s only triple.
NISH 5, Ascension 5
In a defensive masterclass that stretched seven innings, both NISH and Ascension were unable to score during the first three innings.
A wild pitch allowed Ascension to score in the fourth inning, giving the Gators their first run of the game. NISH were unable to answer back, and the away team added 3 more runs in the fifth inning to extend their lead.
NISH were finally able to break onto the scoreboard in the sixth inning, scoring from an error by the Gators third baseman before a Gerald Sonnier double brought two more Yellow Jackets across home plate.
Ascension were able to add another run in the seventh inning, but a hit by Gabe Trevizo and a series of errors by the Ascension defense each allowed NISH to pick up the two runs needed to tie the game.
The Yellow Jackets traveled to face Ascension for the third and fourth games in the series on Friday. The JV double header to close out the series will take place on Monday at Ascension Episcopal School.