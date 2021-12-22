Yellow Jackets off to good start under Porciau

After more than a decade, there’s a new coach roaming the sidelines at New Iberia Senior High boys’ gym.
Former NISH athlete and assistant coach Chad Porciau takes over this year for the departed Todd Russ and the new coach is raring to go and put his own stamp on the program.
“I’m super excited,” Porciau said. “When you get a chance to come home you have to be excited.
“I’m five minutes from home and Russ did such a good job with the program and left it in such great shape and I’m excited to take over a program that he built and hopefully keep it going.”
So far, Porciau has done a solid job with the Jackets.
NISH is 9-2 to start the season with wins over Lake Charles College Prep, Jesuit, Eunice and Opelousas High and only losses to Peabody and Donaldsonville on the schedule heading into Tuesday night.
“We have good players, we have nice uniforms, we have nice stuff all around,” Porciau said. “Everything about this program is great and I’m just fortunate enough to come home and take over this program.
“Hopefully we can build on what has been done and we can break through and get to the quarters (quarterfinals) and go from there.
“It’s a continuation of what Russ started.”
Porciau said that he has four seniors, three of whom played a lot of minutes last season. They are Tylen Bray, Jordan Skinner, Quinten Cook and Dillon Edmond. Bray, Skinner and Cook saw a lot of playing time last season while Edmond has come off the bench so far and given quality minutes for the Jackets this year, according to Porciau.
“It’s a good group that we have,” the NISH coach said. “We also have Christian Walker, who is the sixth man off the bench and can score the basketball and we have two really, really special sophomores in point guard Austin Delahoussaye. who handles the ball and guards the ball constantly, and Wayne Randle Bashay, a 6-foot-5 sophomore who can get it in a lot of ways.”
Right now, Delahoussaye runs the point, Skinner is the shooting guard, Bray plays the stretch forward, Randle Bashay is the power forward and Cook plays center with Walker off the bench providing instant offense.
“I’m comfortable with eight or nine guys right now playing,” Porciau said. “But there are a lot of guys on this team that I trust.”
Ideally, Porciau has a plan for the Jackets for the 2021-2 season.
“The goal is always the district championship,” Porciau said. “But we also want to get to the quarters. If you make the quarters, you give yourself a chance to go to the show.
“For me personally, that’s a goal. If we can win district, get into the playoffs and be a problem and get to the quarters and give ourselves a chance, I’ll be extremely happy.
“I don’t think that we’re there yet but if we reach our potential, we can do that.”