New Iberia Senior High School didn’t attempt a pass in its Bayou Berry Bowl showdown vs. Westgate High on Thursday at NISH.
And the Yellow Jackets didn’t have to.
In the fourth quarter, Tyce Fusilier ran for the game-winning touchdown from eight yards out, and the senior added a crucial 2-point conversion to give NISH a 27-25 victory.
Westgate (0-1) quarterback Brennan Landry threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Cookie Allen as time expired, but the NISH defense stopped Danny Lewis short of the goal-line on the ensuing 2-point try.
Lewis caught a touchdown pass and Landry and added a scoring run for the Tigers, and Allen hauled in a 60-yard scoring strike from Landry.
NISH (1-0) was led by Markell Linzer (7 rushes, 100 yards, two TDs), fullback Alvin George III (19-92), Fusilier (16-78) and junior quarterback Matthew Thomas (4-23, TD).
Linger carried for a 68-yard touchdown to open the scoring early in the first quarter, and the senior wingback tacked on a six-yard TD run later in the quarter.