Heading into Friday’s scheduled regular season final against Southside, New Iberia Senior High had already clinched a spot in the Class 5A playoffs and had just about clinched a first-round game at home.
Then head coach Curt Ware got the message that the scheduled opponent, the Southside High Sharks, had to cancel the game because of COVID-19.
Scrambling to find an opponent for homecoming and senior night, Ware ended up getting a home game against South Terrebonne.
So instead of Shark hunting, the Jackets went Gator hunting Friday and dominated visiting South Terrebonne 55-21 to close out the regular season with a 6-2 record. As of Saturday afternoon, the Yellow Jackets had moved up to 14 in the unofficial Class 5A power rankings according to Geauxpreps.com.
If everything holds when the LHSAA releases its playoff brackets this morning, NISH will play host to the 19th seed in the first round Friday.
“That was on of the goals this year, to get a first round home playoff game and it looks like we are going to do that,” Ware said after the Jackets rolled the Gators, building a 48-0 halftime lead before South Terrebonne scored 21 points in the fourth quarter against the reserves.
“I think that we are playing better and better each week and we played well tonight,” Ware said. “Not to say that they were a great football team but when you can beat a team like that, you’re doing something right.
“Once we got ahead of them, they started moving slower and we started playing pretty well.”
Alvin George ran for 123 yards and three touchdowns and Tyce Fusilier had 53 yards and a touchdown for NISH. The ground-and-pound Jackets even went to the air as Christian Thomas, playing for the still recovering Matthew Thomas, completed two of five passes for 48 yards and a touchdown.
NISH’s defense held South Terrebonne to two first downs in the first half and even with the reserves playing most of the second half, held the Gators to 104 rushing yards and 146 passing yards while recording five sacks and an interception.
It’s been a remarkable turnaround from last season when the Jackets won two games to this season’s six wins despite dealing with the effects of coronavirus.
“I think the big difference is a year in the system as for as understanding blocking schemes and we’ve been playing a lot faster and a lot harder, which is again understanding the system,” Ware said.
The biggest thing Friday was the short turnaround from planning and prepping for Southside to planning and prepping for South Terrebonne.
“We didn’t even know that we were going to have a game until Tuesday afternoon,” Ware said. “We had no film or way to prep for them. We really had one good day of practice for them.”
Ware also had good praise for Christian Thomas, who’s played the last two games for Matthew Thomas, who is recovering from being in an auto accident two weeks ago.
“Christian has stepped in and done a real good job for us,” Ware said. “I feel that we now have two real god quarterbacks that we can turn to.”
Matthew Thomas played some against South Terrebonne and is expected to be healthy and ready for Friday’s playoff game.
In an interesting turn, as of Saturday afternoon, Southside High was the 19th seed. If the seeds hold, the Jackets would meet the team they were originally scheduled to face Friday in the first round of the playoffs.
“It wouldn’t hurt my feelings,” Ware said. “I think our kids would be excited to play Southside in the playoffs.”